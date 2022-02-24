IPL 2022 set to be held in four venues in Mumbai, Pune

IPL 2022 set to be held in four venues in Mumbai and Pune

All the IPL teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune, according to the report

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2022, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 00:33 ist

The matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League will be held in four venues across two cities -- Mumbai and Pune, according to a report.

While 55 matches will be held in Mumbai across three venues -- Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil and Brabourne Stadium, Pune's MCA International Stadium will play host to 15 games, cricbuzz.com reported.

Also Read | IPL 2022 will be a nice build-up for T20 WC, says Australia interim coach McDonald 

All the IPL teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune, according to the report.

While the BCCI is yet to finalise the starting date of IPL 2022, the lucrative T20 tournament is expected to start in the last week of March.

The venues for the playoffs are also yet to be decided and a decision is expected to be taken in the IPL governing council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Premier League
Sports News
Cricket news

What's Brewing

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

 