IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer falls as DC reduce KKR to 137/5 after 15 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer was dismissed shortly after getting a half-century as KKR were restricted by Delhi Capitals to 137/5 after 15 overs. Iyer was dismissed for 54 runs.

KKR have gone with an unchanged side while Khaleel Ahmed replaced Anrich Nortje in the Capitals' playing XI.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(w/c), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy.

