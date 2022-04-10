Iyer falls as DC reduce KKR to 137/5 after 15 overs

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer falls as DC reduce KKR to 137/5 after 15 overs

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 10 2022, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 19:08 ist

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer was dismissed shortly after getting a half-century as KKR were restricted by Delhi Capitals to 137/5 after 15 overs. Iyer was dismissed for 54 runs.

KKR have gone with an unchanged side while Khaleel Ahmed replaced Anrich Nortje in the Capitals' playing XI.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(w/c), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

IPL 2022
IPL
Indian Premier League
Sports News
KKR
Delhi Capitals

What's Brewing

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 