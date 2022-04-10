IPL 2022 | SRH vs GT SWOT analysis: Revived SRH looks to end GT's winning streak

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended their losing streak after defeating former IPL champion CSK in their previous match. Now, the revived Hyderabad team is looking forward to ending debutant Gujarat Titans’ (GT) winning streak.

The 21st match of IPL 2022 will be played at D Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Here is the SWOT analysis of both the teams:

The SWOT analysis for SRH:

Strengths: Rahul Tripathi has yet again shown his game awareness skills— batting fluently and targeting bowlers whenever required. With SRH’s batting order issue resolved they look much more confident and stable now. The bowling has been phenomenal with everyone bowling measured lines and lengths, other than Umran Malik.

Weaknesses: SRH haven't utilised the powerplay the way they would've wanted. They scored 37, 40, and 14 runs against CSK, LSG, and RR respectively in their previous matches.

Opportunities: Kane Williamson ideally should bat at either number 3 or 4 position where his strike rate is 133 instead of an opening where his strike rate is 116 and dot ball percentage of 45. SRH management should look to promote either Rahul Tripathi or Aiden Markram as openers. SRH have the opportunity to play Kartik Tyagi ahead of Umran Malik.

Threats: The bowling of GT has been sensational this season. If you somehow manage to evade Shami and Hardik, then you'll have to face the wrath of Lockie Ferguson and spin the masterclass of Rashid Khan. Not many teams have coped with them.

The SWOT analysis for GT:

Strengths: Still early days in the IPL for Sai Sudarshan however the way he showed his batting masterclass was a treat to the eyes. Shubman Gill has been phenomenal with the bat with a dot ball percentage of 18.5 this season which has come down from 38 is a remarkable achievement. The bowling of GT have now stood the test of hard-hitting PBKS batters and against other teams too. Rashid Khan’s economy rate of 6.58 has made scoring against him a reward for the teams if they're able to do it.

Weaknesses: Mathew Wade hasn't looked comfortable as an opener.

Opportunities: GT management has an ideal replacement for Wade in the form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He is a hard-hitting wicketkeeper batter who also opens for (Afghan) his national side. In the 8 innings that he has opened for them, he boasts a strike rate of 143.

Threats: SRH would be high on confidence after their win against former champions CSK in their previous match and can end GT's winning streak.

Impact player for SRH:

T Natarajan: Coming after an injury and still bowling those yorkers, slower balls, and deceiving batters, he has left his impact on every game that he has played.

Impact player for GT:

Shubman Gill: With a much-improved technique against fast bowlers, playing shorts on the front foot, scoring sixes, and low dot ball percentage, he has been an impactful player for the team.

Head-to-head: Both teams haven't played each other yet.

