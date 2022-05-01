IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live: CSK openers are turning on the heat against clueless SRH's bowlers

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back at the helm of affairs as a struggling Chennai Super Kings take on an Umran Malik-inspired Sunrisers Hyderabad today. While all eyes will be on Dhoni to change the fate of CSK, it will be easier said than done as they face SRH, who have been inspired by the performance of pace sensation Malik, who has outsmarted the top batters of the world with his brutal pace. Stay tuned for more updates.
CSK 166/0 after 16 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
15.1 Natarajan to Gaikwad, 2 runs, length ball on middle and off, nudged to wide of long on
15.2Natarajan to Gaikwad, 1 run, Full outside off, squeezed to third
15.3Natarajan to Conway, 1 run, low full toss on off stump, pushed to long on
15.4Natarajan to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Short around off. pulled from the front foot infront of deep square leg
15.5Natarajan to Gaikwad, 2 runs, short ball on middle stump, nudged to mid on, direct hit at the batting end, he is in.
15.6Natarajan to Gaikwad, wide
15.5 Natarajan to Gaikwad, 2 runs
CSK 153/0 after 15 overs
Jansen to bowl, Conway is on strike.
14.1 Jansen to Conway,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, goes for a pull, top edge flies over keeper. 50 for Devon Conway.
14.2Jansen to Conway, 2 runs, full ball around off stump, jammed to long on
14.3Jansen to Conway,FOUR!! Short ball, slower one and whacked wide of long leg
14.4Jansen to Conway,SIX!! Full ball outside off, clobbered over long off
14.5Jansen to Conway, 1 leg bye
14.6Jansen to Gaikwad, 1 run
CSK 133/0 after 14 overs
Shashank to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
13.1 Shashank to Gaikwad,1 run
13.2Shashank to Conway,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed behind deep point
13.3Shashank to Conway, 1 run, slower length ball and pushed to long on
13.4Shashank to Gaikwad, 1 run, slower, back of length on the stumps, pushed to deep on the on side
13.5Shashank to Conway, 1 run
13.6Shashank to Gaikwad, 2 runs
CSK 123/0 after 13 overs
Bhuvneshwar to bowl,Conway is on strike.
12.1 Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to deep point
12.2Bhuvneshwar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to long on
12.3Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 2 runs, low full toss around off stump, flicked in between long on and deep mid wicket
12.4Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 2 runs, Slower bouncer wide outside off, pulled to deep square leg
12.5Bhuvneshwar to Conway, no run, Length ball, just outside off, slashed to backward point
12.6Bhuvneshwar to Conway, no run
CSK 117/0 after 12 overs
Umran to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
11.1 Umran to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven wide of mid off and Kane Williamson dives to his left and saves3 runs.
11.2Umran to Conway,FOUR!! length ball around off, hit on the rise wide of mid off
11.3Umran to Conway, 1 leg bye
11.4Umran to Gaikwad, wide
11.4Umran to Gaikwad, FOUR!!Full ball around off stump, whacked wide of long on
11.5Umran to Gaikwad,SIX!! Full ball on off stump, timed over mid off dielder
11.6Umran to Gaikwad, no run
CSK 100/0 after 11 overs
Markram to bowl. Gaikwad is on strike.
10.1 Markram to Gaikwad, 1 run, full outside off, whacked to deep mid wicket
10.2Markram to Conway, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, swept to backwarddeep square leg
10.3Markram to Gaikwad,SIX!! Length ball around off, steps down and launched wide of long on
10.4Markram to Gaikwad,SIX!! Full ball on middle and off, goes on one knee and deposited over long on
10.5Markram to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, slapped to deep square leg
10.6Markram to Conway, no run
CSK 85/0 after 10 overs
Umran to bowl, Conway is on strike.
9.1 Umran toConway, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to mid off
9.2Umran toGaikwad,FOUR!! Full around off stump, driven wide of long on
9.3Umran to Gaikwad,FOUR!! 154 KMPH!! Short and wide, looks to pull it, top edge over keeper. 50 for Ruturaj Gaikwad
9.4Umran to Gaikwad, 1 run,length ball around off, driven to deep cover
9.5Umran to Conway, wide
9.5 Umran to Conway, no run
9.6Umran to Conway, no run
CSK 74/0 after 9 overs
Markram to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
8.1 Markram to Gaikwad, 1 run, short ball around off stump, slapped to deep square leg
8.2Markram to Conway,FOUR! Full ball on leg stump, swept fine of long leg
8.3Markram to Conway,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, steps down and hit over the bowler's head
8.4Markram to Conway, 1 run, length ball around off stump, swept to deep square leg
8.5Markram to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball, slapped to backward square leg
8.6Markram to Conway, 1 run,
CSK 60/0 after 8 overs
Umran to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
7.1 Umran to Gaikwad, 2 runs, length ball outside off, comes downf and heaved over mid off
7.2Umran to Gaikwad, no run, short ball on off stump, pulled to mid wicker fielder
7.3Umran to Gaikwad,FOUR!! short and wide, slashed wide of cover fielder
7.4Umran to Gaikwad,SIX!! Length ball this time around middle and off, lofted and timed over mid on fielder
7.5Umran to Gaikwad, no run, slower ball outside off, nudged to point
7.6Umran to Gaikwad, 1 run
CSK 47/0 after 7 overs
Markram to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
6.1 Markram to Gaikwad, 1 run, around the wicket, short and pulled on the on side
6.2Markram to Conway,FOUR!! Full around off and middle, swept wide of fine leg
6.3Markram to Conway, 1 run,length ball around off, swept to deep square leg
6.4Markram to Gaikwad,1 run, length ball outside off, comes down and heaved to deep mid wicket
6.5Markram to Conway, no run, Full ball around middle and reverse sweep to point fielder
6.6Markram to Conway, no run
CSK 40/0 after 6 overs
Jansen to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
5.1 Jansen to Gaikwad,SIX!! Length ball on his pads, whacked over long leg
5.2Jansen to Gaikwad, 1 runu, length ball around off, angling away and nugded to backward point
5.3Jansen to Conway, 1 run, length ball around middle and off, tucked to square leg
5.4Jansen to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to long leg
5.5Jansen to Conway, no run, length ball around middle and off, wide of mid wicket
5.6Jansen to Conway, no run
CSK 31/0 after 5 overs
T. Natarjan to bowl, Conway is on strike.
4.1 Natarjan to Conway, 1 run, length ball on his middle stump, nudged to backward square leg
4.2 Natarjan to Gaikwad, 1 run,.length ball around off stump, nudged to short third
4.3 Natarjan to Conway, 1 leg bye
4.4 Natarjan to Gaikwad, no run, back of length around off stump, punched to mid off
4.5 Natarjan to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Back of length on off stump, pulled infront of deep square leg
4.6 Natarjan to Gaikwad, 1 run
CSK 23/0 after 4 overs
Jansen to bowl, Conway is on strike.
3.1Jansen to Conway, no run, full outside off, driven to cover
3.2Jansen to Conway, no run, full angling in, on off stump, defended back
3.3Jansen to Conway, 1 leg bye, length ball on middle and off, nudged to long leg
3.4Jansen to Gaikwad, 3 runs, short ball on stumps, jammed to deep square leg fielder, who stops it and the ball rolls out of his hand
3.5Jansen to Conway, 1 run, length ball around off stump, nudged wide of point
3.6Jansen to Gaikwad, no run
CSK 18/0 after 3 overs
Bhuvneshwar to bowl, Conway is on strike.
2.1Bhuvneshwar to Conway, no run, length ball around middle and leg. defended on the front foot
2.2Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 1 run, length ball outside off, defended and runs for a one
2.3Bhuvneshwar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, nudged to mid on
2.4Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 2 leg byes
2.5Bhuvneshwar to Conway,FOUR!! back of length around off stump, short arm jabbed to deep square leg
2.6Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 1 run
CSK 9/0 after 2 overs
Jansen to bowl, Gaikwadis on strike.
1.1Jansen to Gaikwad, no run, length ball angling away, driven to cover
1.2Jansen to Gaikwad, no run, length ball on off stump, driven to extra cover
1.3Jansen to Gaikwad,SIX!! Short around off and middle, hooked fine of long leg
1.4Jansen to Gaikwad, no run, fuller on middle and leg, nudged to square leg
1.5Jansen to Gaikwad, no run, length ball around off, dabbed to point
1.6Jansen to Gaikwad, no run
CSK 3/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl. Gaikwad is on strike
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided to third
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Conway, 1 run, length ball on pads tucked to square leg
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gaikwad, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gaikwad, no run, length ball, beats the edge as he looks to slash it
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gaikwad, no run,. length ball around off, nudged to short third
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gaikwad, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRHplayers are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Toss
SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first
