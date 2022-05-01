IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live: CSK openers are turning on the heat against clueless SRH's bowlers

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back at the helm of affairs as a struggling Chennai Super Kings take on an Umran Malik-inspired Sunrisers Hyderabad today. While all eyes will be on Dhoni to change the fate of CSK, it will be easier said than done as they face SRH, who have been inspired by the performance of pace sensation Malik, who has outsmarted the top batters of the world with his brutal pace. Stay tuned for more updates.