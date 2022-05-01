IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live: CSK's spinners spinning a web around SRH
updated: May 01 2022, 22:19 ist
A sensational batting effort from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway took CSK to 202. Follow us for the live update
22:16
SRH 102/3 after 12 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Kane is on strike,
11.1 Theekshana to Kane, no run, flat, length ball on pads, hits his pad
11.2Theekshana to Kane, 2 runs, Short and on the stumps, worked to on the onside
11.3Theekshana to Kane, 1 run, Short and flat, pulled to deep square leg
11.4Theekshana to Pooran, no run, quick, flat, carrom ball, swings, and misses it.
11.5Theekshana to Pooran, 1 run, back of length, worked to point
11.6Theekshana to Kane, 1 run
22:12
SRH 97/3 after 11 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
10.1 Jadeja to Pooran,SIX! Short ball around off stump, pulled over deep mid wicket
10.2Jadeja to Pooran, 1 run, short and wide, slashed to deep point
10.3Jadeja to Kane, 1 run, fuller on legs, worked to the on side
10.4Jadeja to Pooran, no run, flat, quick short and wide outside off, under edge to leg
10.5Jadeja to Pooran, no run, Short and wide, swing and a misses
10.6Jadeja to Pooran,no run
22:06
CSK 89/3 after 10 overs
Santner to bowl.Kane is on strike.
9.1 Santner toKane, 1 run, length ball around off, nudged to short third
9.2Santner to Markram, no run, short and on off, pushed back
9.3Santner to Markram,SIX!! Full around off, goes down town over his head
9.4Santner to Markram,SIX!! Full again around middle and off, steps down and smashes it over his head.
9.5Santner to Markram,OUT!! Caught!! Pulled back his length this time, rocks back and mistimes the pull to Jadeja at deep mid wicket.
Nicholas Pooram is the new batter.
9.6Santner to Pooran, 1 run
22:03
SRH 75/2 after 9 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Kane is on strike.
8.1Jadeja to Kane, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to deep cover
8.2Jadeja to Markram, 1 run, full on the stumps, pushed to point
8.3Jadeja to Kane, no run, length ball on middle and off pushed to mid wicket
8.4Jadeja to Kane,no run, length ball, pushed back.
8.5Jadeja to Kane, 1 run, length outside off, cut to dep point
8.6Jadeja to Markram, no run
22:00
SRH 72/2 after 8 overs
Santner to bowler, Markram is on strike.
7.1 Santner to Markram, 1 run, full on middle, edge to mid on
7.2Santner to Kane, 2 runs, overpitched on middle, chipped to deep extra cover
7.3Santner to Kane,FOUR!! Short and wide, thick edge flies wide of the slip
7.4Santner to Kane, 1 run, short outside off, worked to the on side
7.5Santner to Markram, 1 run, full on stump,s flicked to long leg
7.6Santner to Kane,1 run
21:55
SRH 62/2 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl,.Kane is on strike.
Aiden Markram is the new batter.
6.1 Jadeja to Kane, no run, length ball outside off, misses
6.2Jadeja to Kane, no run, length ball outside off, rips past his outside edge
6.3Jadeja to Kane, 1 run, length ball on off, nudged to cover
6.4Jadeja to Markram, 1 run, short outside off, pushed to long off
6.5Jadeja to Kane, 1 run, short around off, pushed to deep point
6.6Jadeja to Markram,1 run
21:48
SRH 58/2 after 6 overs
Mukesh to bowl. Sharma is on strike.
5.1 Mukesh to Sharma, 1 run, length ball, around off stump, punched to extra cover
5.2Mukesh to Kane, 1 run, length ball around off, dabbed to third
5.3Mukesh to Sharma, 2 runs, length ball angling in, clipped to deep square leg
5.4Mukesh to Sharma, 2 runs, Short snd wide, shuffles and slashed over point
5.5Mukesh to Sharma,OUT!! Short and wide, hits it straight to long on fielder.
Rahul Tripathi is the new batter.
5.6Mukesh to Rahul,OUT! Caught!! Short and around off, no room there, he upper cuts it straight to short third
21:45
CSK 52/0 after 5 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Kane is on strike.
4.1 Theekshana to Kane, 1 run, length ball on stumps, pushed to long on
4.2Theekshana to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off, punched wide of mid off
4.3Theekshana to Kane, 1 run, low full toss on off, clipped to long on
4.4Theekshana to Sharma, 2 runs, full ball around off, outside edge goes wide of short third
4.5Theekshana to Sharma, 1 run, full around off, slashed to extra cover
4.6Theekshana to Kane, no run
21:40
SRH 46/0 after 4 overs
Simrajeet to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
3.1 Simrajeet to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss
3.2Simrajeet to Sharma, no run, full and wide outside off, swing and a miss
3.3Simrajeet to Sharma,FOUR!! Short around of, rides the bounce and cuts it over short third
3.4Simrajeet to Sharma, 1 run
3.5Simrajeet to Kane, 1 run, short of length, pulled to deep square leg
3.6Simrajeet to Sharma,FOUR!! Full ball around off, makes room, looks to hit it over mid off, edge goes wide of short third
21:36
SRH 36/0 after 3 overs
Santner to bowl. Kane is on strike.
2.1 Santner to Kane, 1 run, overpitched on middle, pushed to long off
2.2 Santner to Sharma,FOUR!! fired down on to legside, helped on its way to fine leg
2.3 Santner to Sharma, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid on
2.4 Santner to Sharma,SIX!! Full outside off, smashed over exta cover
2.5 Santner to Sharma, no run, full ball, lofted to mid off fielder,Dropped!
2.6 Santner to Sharma, 1 run
21:30
SRH 24/0 after 2 overs
Simrajeet to bowl, Kane is on strike.
1.1Simrajeet to Kane, no run, lengh ball outside off, pushed to cover
1.2Simrajeet to Kane,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed infront of cover.
1.3Simrajeet to Kane, 1 run, length ball around off, nudged to point
1.4Simrajeet to Sharma, 1 run, short ball, worked away on the on side,no ball
1.4 Simrajeet to Kane, (free hit) - SIX! Short on off stump, whacked over backward square leg
1.5Simrajeet to Kane, 1 run
1.6Simrajeet to Sharma, no run
21:20
SRH 10/0 after 1 over
Mukesh to start for CSK Abhishek Sharma is on strike.
0.1Mukesh to Sharma, no run, length ball, dabbed to mid wicket
0.2Mukesh to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, left alone
0.3Mukesh to Sharma,1 run, length ball around off, guided to third
0.4Mukesh to Kane, 1 run, short ball outside off, bottom edge from pull goes to long leg
0.5Mukesh to Sharma,FOUR! Full ball around off, timed over mid off fielder
0.6Mukesh to Sharma,FOUR!! Short ball outside off, whacked infront of mid wicket
21:19
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:06
CSK 202/2 after 20 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Conwayis on strike.
19.1Natarajan to Conway, 1 run, yorker on middle and off, jammed to long on
19.2Natarajan to Dhoni,OUT! Yorker outside leg, flicked straight to fine leg fielder.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new batter.
19.3Natarajan to Jadeja, 1 run, yorker on off stump, jammed to long off
19.4Natarajan to Conway,FOUR!! Low full toss outside off, smacked past cover fielder.
19.5Natarajan to Conway,FOUR!! Low full toss on middle and leg, under edge goes to fine of long leg
19.6Natarajan to Conway, 1 run
21:01
CSK 191/1 after 19 overs
Malik to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
18.1 Malik to Dhoni, no run, length ball, wide outside off, swing and a miss.
18.2Malik to Dhoni, 2 runs, short ball, whacked to deep mid wicket
18.3Malik to Dhoni, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, dug out to mid off
18.4Malik to Conway, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, tucked to deep square leg
18.5Malik to Dhoni, no run, short and outside off, pulled to mid wicket
18.6Malik to Dhoni,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, punched through extra cover
20:54
CSK after 18 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
17.1 Natarajan to Gaikwad, 2 runs, slower ball around off, nudged to backward point
17.2Natarajan to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on middle and off, tucked to deep square leg
17.3Natarajan to Conway,SIX!! Full ball around off stump, hammered over bowler's head.
17.4Natarajan to Conway, 1 run,
Ruturaj on 99.
17.5Natarajan to Gaikwad,OUT!! Caught!! length ball wide outside off, slashed straight to backward point. Gone on 99.
MS Dhoni is the new batter.
17.6Natarajan to MSD, 1 run
20:50
CSK 172/0 after 17 overs
Bhuvneshwar to bowl, Conway is on strike.
16.1 Bhuvneshwar to Conway,1 run, yorker outside off, jammed to long off
16.2Bhuvneshwar to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, jammed to long on.
Gaikwad on 95.
16.3Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 1 runs, Short outside off, pulled to long on
16.4Bhuvneshwar to Gaikwad, 1 run, short around off stump, slashed to deep point
16.5Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 2 runs, short around off stump, pulled wide of long on
16.6Bhuvneshwar to Conway, no run
20:45
CSK 166/0 after 16 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
15.1 Natarajan to Gaikwad, 2 runs, length ball on middle and off, nudged to wide of long on
15.2Natarajan to Gaikwad, 1 run, Full outside off, squeezed to third
15.3Natarajan to Conway, 1 run, low full toss on off stump, pushed to long on
15.4Natarajan to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Short around off. pulled from the front foot infront of deep square leg
15.5Natarajan to Gaikwad, 2 runs, short ball on middle stump, nudged to mid on, direct hit at the batting end, he is in.
15.6Natarajan to Gaikwad, wide
15.5 Natarajan to Gaikwad, 2 runs
20:37
CSK 153/0 after 15 overs
Jansen to bowl, Conway is on strike.
14.1 Jansen to Conway,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, goes for a pull, top edge flies over keeper. 50 for Devon Conway.
14.2Jansen to Conway, 2 runs, full ball around off stump, jammed to long on
14.3Jansen to Conway,FOUR!! Short ball, slower one and whacked wide of long leg
14.4Jansen to Conway,SIX!! Full ball outside off, clobbered over long off
14.5Jansen to Conway, 1 leg bye
14.6Jansen to Gaikwad, 1 run
20:31
CSK 133/0 after 14 overs
Shashank to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
13.1 Shashank to Gaikwad,1 run
13.2Shashank to Conway,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed behind deep point
13.3Shashank to Conway, 1 run, slower length ball and pushed to long on
13.4Shashank to Gaikwad, 1 run, slower, back of length on the stumps, pushed to deep on the on side
13.5Shashank to Conway, 1 run
13.6Shashank to Gaikwad, 2 runs
20:27
CSK 123/0 after 13 overs
Bhuvneshwar to bowl,Conway is on strike.
12.1 Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to deep point
12.2Bhuvneshwar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to long on
12.3Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 2 runs, low full toss around off stump, flicked in between long on and deep mid wicket
12.4Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 2 runs, Slower bouncer wide outside off, pulled to deep square leg
12.5Bhuvneshwar to Conway, no run, Length ball, just outside off, slashed to backward point
12.6Bhuvneshwar to Conway, no run
20:21
CSK 117/0 after 12 overs
Umran to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
11.1 Umran to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven wide of mid off and Kane Williamson dives to his left and saves3 runs.
11.2Umran to Conway,FOUR!! length ball around off, hit on the rise wide of mid off
11.3Umran to Conway, 1 leg bye
11.4Umran to Gaikwad, wide
11.4Umran to Gaikwad, FOUR!!Full ball around off stump, whacked wide of long on
11.5Umran to Gaikwad,SIX!! Full ball on off stump, timed over mid off dielder
11.6Umran to Gaikwad, no run
20:16
CSK 100/0 after 11 overs
Markram to bowl. Gaikwad is on strike.
10.1 Markram to Gaikwad, 1 run, full outside off, whacked to deep mid wicket
10.2Markram to Conway, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, swept to backwarddeep square leg
10.3Markram to Gaikwad,SIX!! Length ball around off, steps down and launched wide of long on
10.4Markram to Gaikwad,SIX!! Full ball on middle and off, goes on one knee and deposited over long on
10.5Markram to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, slapped to deep square leg
10.6Markram to Conway, no run
20:12
CSK 85/0 after 10 overs
Umran to bowl, Conway is on strike.
9.1 Umran toConway, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to mid off
9.2Umran toGaikwad,FOUR!! Full around off stump, driven wide of long on
9.3Umran to Gaikwad,FOUR!! 154 KMPH!! Short and wide, looks to pull it, top edge over keeper. 50 for Ruturaj Gaikwad
9.4Umran to Gaikwad, 1 run,length ball around off, driven to deep cover
9.5Umran to Conway, wide
9.5 Umran to Conway, no run
9.6Umran to Conway, no run
20:06
CSK 74/0 after 9 overs
Markram to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
8.1 Markram to Gaikwad, 1 run, short ball around off stump, slapped to deep square leg
8.2Markram to Conway,FOUR! Full ball on leg stump, swept fine of long leg
8.3Markram to Conway,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, steps down and hit over the bowler's head
8.4Markram to Conway, 1 run, length ball around off stump, swept to deep square leg
8.5Markram to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball, slapped to backward square leg
8.6Markram to Conway, 1 run,
20:01
CSK 60/0 after 8 overs
Umran to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
7.1 Umran to Gaikwad, 2 runs, length ball outside off, comes downf and heaved over mid off
7.2Umran to Gaikwad, no run, short ball on off stump, pulled to mid wicker fielder
7.3Umran to Gaikwad,FOUR!! short and wide, slashed wide of cover fielder
7.4Umran to Gaikwad,SIX!! Length ball this time around middle and off, lofted and timed over mid on fielder
7.5Umran to Gaikwad, no run, slower ball outside off, nudged to point
7.6Umran to Gaikwad, 1 run
19:57
CSK 47/0 after 7 overs
Markram to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
6.1 Markram to Gaikwad, 1 run, around the wicket, short and pulled on the on side
6.2Markram to Conway,FOUR!! Full around off and middle, swept wide of fine leg
6.3Markram to Conway, 1 run,length ball around off, swept to deep square leg
6.4Markram to Gaikwad,1 run, length ball outside off, comes down and heaved to deep mid wicket
6.5Markram to Conway, no run, Full ball around middle and reverse sweep to point fielder
6.6Markram to Conway, no run
19:52
CSK 40/0 after 6 overs
Jansen to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
5.1 Jansen to Gaikwad,SIX!! Length ball on his pads, whacked over long leg
5.2Jansen to Gaikwad, 1 runu, length ball around off, angling away and nugded to backward point
5.3Jansen to Conway, 1 run, length ball around middle and off, tucked to square leg
5.4Jansen to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to long leg
5.5Jansen to Conway, no run, length ball around middle and off, wide of mid wicket
5.6Jansen to Conway, no run
19:47
CSK 31/0 after 5 overs
T. Natarjan to bowl, Conway is on strike.
4.1 Natarjan to Conway, 1 run, length ball on his middle stump, nudged to backward square leg
4.2 Natarjan to Gaikwad, 1 run,.length ball around off stump, nudged to short third
4.3 Natarjan to Conway, 1 leg bye
4.4 Natarjan to Gaikwad, no run, back of length around off stump, punched to mid off
4.5 Natarjan to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Back of length on off stump, pulled infront of deep square leg
4.6 Natarjan to Gaikwad, 1 run
19:42
CSK 23/0 after 4 overs
Jansen to bowl, Conway is on strike.
3.1Jansen to Conway, no run, full outside off, driven to cover
3.2Jansen to Conway, no run, full angling in, on off stump, defended back
3.3Jansen to Conway, 1 leg bye, length ball on middle and off, nudged to long leg
3.4Jansen to Gaikwad, 3 runs, short ball on stumps, jammed to deep square leg fielder, who stops it and the ball rolls out of his hand
3.5Jansen to Conway, 1 run, length ball around off stump, nudged wide of point
3.6Jansen to Gaikwad, no run
19:38
CSK 18/0 after 3 overs
Bhuvneshwar to bowl, Conway is on strike.
2.1Bhuvneshwar to Conway, no run, length ball around middle and leg. defended on the front foot
2.2Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 1 run, length ball outside off, defended and runs for a one
2.3Bhuvneshwar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, nudged to mid on
2.4Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 2 leg byes
2.5Bhuvneshwar to Conway,FOUR!! back of length around off stump, short arm jabbed to deep square leg
2.6Bhuvneshwar to Conway, 1 run
19:34
CSK 9/0 after 2 overs
Jansen to bowl, Gaikwadis on strike.
1.1Jansen to Gaikwad, no run, length ball angling away, driven to cover
1.2Jansen to Gaikwad, no run, length ball on off stump, driven to extra cover
1.3Jansen to Gaikwad,SIX!! Short around off and middle, hooked fine of long leg
1.4Jansen to Gaikwad, no run, fuller on middle and leg, nudged to square leg
1.5Jansen to Gaikwad, no run, length ball around off, dabbed to point
1.6Jansen to Gaikwad, no run
19:29
CSK 3/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl. Gaikwad is on strike
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided to third
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Conway, 1 run, length ball on pads tucked to square leg
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gaikwad, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gaikwad, no run, length ball, beats the edge as he looks to slash it
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gaikwad, no run,. length ball around off, nudged to short third
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gaikwad, 1 run
19:28
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRHplayers are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:04
19:00
18:13
