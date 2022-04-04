IPL 2022 | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Avesh too hot for SRH as they lose by 12 runs

A tight finish between two top sides that what you expect from this competition. LSG kept picking up wickets at regular interval and never allowed SRH to gain some momentum. Briefly Rahul Tripathi was able to tackle the bowling but dot balls at other end culminated into his wicket. Avesh Khan being his usual self almost finished of the match in 18th over itself with 2 wickets in the over.
LSG won by 12 runs
Sundar is on strike, Holder to bowl.
19.1Holder to Sundar,OUT!! Length ball, launches it but does not have power, KL takes a simple catch at wide long-on.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bat.
19.2Holder to Kumar, 1 run
19.3Holder to Shepherd, 1 run
19.4Holder to Kumar,OUT!! Slowe ball, a skier, easy catch for QDK.
Umran Malik is next batter in.
19.5Holder to Umran, 1 run
19.6 Holder to Shepherd,OUT!! Caught at cover, yorker in the blockhole.
SRH 154/6 after 19 overs
Tye to bowl, Sundar is on strike.
18.1Tye to Sundar, 1 run
18.2Tye to Shepherd, wide
18.2Tye to Shepherd, no run
18.3Tye to Shepherd, 1 run
18.4Tye to Sundar, 1 run
18.5Tye to Shepherd,SIX!! He has connected! Full toss on stumps, pumps it over long-on.
18.6Tye to Shepherd, no run
SRH 144/6 after 18 overs
Avesh to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
17.1Avesh to Pooran,SIX!! Short and slower, pumps it over backward square leg
17.2Avesh to Pooran, no run
17,3Avesh to Pooran,OUT!! Full toss and hits it straight to long-off.
Abdul Samad is new batter
17.4Avesh to Samad,OUT!! Yorker, wide outside off, looks to drive and edges it to keeper.
Romario Shepher is new batter
17.5Avesh to Shepherd, no run
17.6Avesh to Shepeherd, wide
17.6Avesh to Shepherd, no run
SRH 137/4 after 17 overs
Tye to bowl, Sundar is on strike.
16.1Tye to Sundar, 1 run
16.2Tye to Pooran, 1 run
16.3Tye to Sundar, 1 run
16.4Tye to Pooran, no run
16.5Tye to Pooran, 1 run
16.6Tye to Sundar, FOUR! full length ball, hits it over wide long-off
SRH 129/4 after 16 over
Bishnoi to bowl, Sundar is on strike.
15.1Bishnoi to Sundar, 1 run
15.2Bishnoi to Pooran, 1 run
15.3Bishnoi to Sundar, no run
15.4Bishnoi to Sundar, 2 runs
15.5Bishnoi to Sundar, 1 run
15.6Bishnoi to Pooran,FOUR!!
SRH a120/4 fter 15 overs
Holder to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
14.1 Holder to Pooran,FOUR!! Short ball, strokes it mid-wicket.
14.2Holder to Pooran, 1 run
14.3Holder to Sundar, 3 runs
14.4Holder to Pooran, 1 run
14.5Holder to Sundar, 1 run
14.6Holder to Pooran, wide
14.6Holder to Pooran,FOUR!! Full on his pads, clips it to mid-wicket
SRH 105/4 after 14 overs
Krunal to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
13.1 Krunal to Rahul.OUT!! CAUGHT!! Slower ball, sweeps but couldn't get the elevation and Bishnoi holds on to this.
Washington Sunar is next in.
13.2Krunal to Sundar, 1 run
13.3Krunal to Pooran, 1 run
13.4Krunal to Sundar, 1 run
13.5Krunal to Pooran,SIX!! Launches it! Slow short ball, outside off, hits it over long-on
13.6Krunal to Pooran, 1 run
SRH 95/3 after 13 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Rahul is on strike
12.1Bishnoi to Rahul. 1 run
12.2Bishnoi to Pooran, wide
12.2Bishnoi to Pooran, no run
12.3Bishnoi to Pooran, 1 run
12.4Bishnoi to Rahul, 1 run
12.5Bishnoi to Pooran, no run
12.6Bishnoi to Pooran, no run
SRH 91/3 after 12 overs
Avesh to bowl, Pooran is on strike
11.1Avesh to Pooran, no run
11.2Avesh to Pooran,1 run
11.3Avesh to Rahul, 2 runs
11.4Avesh to Rahul,FOUR!! Short length, times it to deep point
11.5Avesh to Rahul, no run
11.6Avesh to Rahul, 1 run
SRH 83/3 after 11 overs
Krunal to bowl, Markram is on strike.
10.1 Krunal to Markram,OUT!! On his stumps, fuller length, hits it straight to extra cover.
Nicholas Pooran is new batter
10.2Krunal to Pooran, no run
10.3Krunal to Pooran, no run
10.4Krunal to Pooran, 1 run
10.5Krunal to Rahul, no run
10.6Krunal to Rahul, no run
SRH 82/2 after 10 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Markram is on strike.
9.1Bishnoi to Markram, 1 run
9.2Bishnoi to Rahul, 1 run
9.3Bishnoi to Markram, 1 run
9.4Bishnoi to Rahul, 1 run
9.5Bishnoi to Markram, 1 run
9.6Bishnoi to Rahul, no run
SRH 77/2 after 9 overs
Krunal to bowl, Markram is on strike.
8.1 Krunal to Markram, 1 run
8.2Krunal to Rahul,SIX!! Down the leg, sweeps it over fine leg
8.3Krunal to Rahul, 2 runs
8.4Krunal to Rahul, 1 run
8.5Krunal to Markram, no run
8.6Krunal to Markam, 1 run
SRH 66/2 after 8 overs
Tye to bowl, Markram is on strike.
7.1 Tye to Markram, 1 run
7.2Tye to Rahul,FOUR!! Short ball, fetches it from outside off and pulls it over mid-wicket
7.3Tye to Rahul,FOUR!! Short ball, upper cuts it.
7.4Tye to Rahul, 1 run
7.5Tye to Markram, 1 run
7.6Tye to Rahul,FOUR! Low full on his legs, flicks it to deep sqaure leg
SRH 50/2 after 7 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
6.1 Bishnoi to Rahul, 1run
6.2Bishnoi to Markam, no run (NO BALL)
6.2Bishnoi to Markram, Freehit -2 runs
6.3Bishnoi to Markram, 1 run
6.4Bishnoi to Rahul,FOUR!! Full ball on middle, lofts it over his head.
6.5Bishnoi to Rahul, 1 run
6.6Bishnoi to Markram, no run
SRH 40/2 after 6 overs
Avesh to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
5.1 Avesh to Sharma,OUT!! Full ball, on fifth stump,lofts it straight into the night sky, Manish Pandey holds on to this.
Aiden Markram is new batter.
5.2Avesh to Markram, 1 run
5.3Avesh to Rahul, no run
5.4Avesh to Rahul, no run
5.5Avesh to Rahul, no run
5.6Avesh to Rahul, 1 run
SRH 38/1 after 5 overs
Tye to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
4.1 Tye to Rahul, 1 run
4.2Tye to Sharma, no run
4.3Tye to Sharma,FOUR!! Slower ball on fifth stump, thumps it over long-off
4.4Tye to Sharma, 1 run
4.5Tye to Rahul, 4 leg byes
4.6Tye to Rahul, no run
SRH 28/1 after 4 overs
Avesh to bowl, Kane is on strike.
3.1 Avesh to Kane,FOUR!! Short ball on fifth stump, times it to point.
3.2Avesh to Kane, no run
3.3Avesh to Kane,OUT!! Full ball, wide outside off, tries to ramp it, miscues it to short fine leg.
Rahul Tripathi is next batter
3.4Avesh to Rahul, 3 runs
3.5Avesh to Sharma, no run
3.6Avesh to Sharma, no run
SRH 21/0 after 3 overs
Holder to bowl, Kane is on strike.
2.1 Holder to Kane, no run
2.2 Holder to Kane, 1 run
2.3 Holder to Sharma, wide
2.3 Holder to Sharma, 1 run
2.4 Holder to Kane, SIX!! Short ball, ramps it over fine leg.
2.5 Holder to Kane, no run
2.6 Holder to Kane, 1 run
SRH 11/0 after 2 overs
Krunal to bowl, Kane is on strike.
1.1 Krunal to Kane, 1 run
1.2Krunal to Sharma, 1 run
1.3Krunal to Kane, no run
1.4Krunal to Kane, 1 run
1.5Krunal to Sharma, 1 run
1.6Krunal to Kane, 1 run
SRH 6/0 after 1 over
Jason Holder to start, Abhishek Sharmais on strike.
0.1Holder to SHarma, 1 run
0.2Holder to Kane, no run
0.3Holder to Kane, no run
0.4Holder to Kane, no run
0.5Holder to Kane,1 run
0.6Holder to Sharma,FOUR!! Short on his legs, plays it to fine leg
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
LSG 169/7 after 20 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
19.1 Shepherd to Badoni, 2 runs
19.2Shepherd to Badoni, FOUR!! Full length, stands and deliver over extra cover
19.3Shepherd to Badoni, 3 wide
19.3Shepherd to Badoni, 1 run
19.4Shepherd to Holder,SIX!! Slower ball, wide outside off, stands and hits it over long-on
19.5Shepherd to Holder, 1 run
19.6Shepherd to Badoni, Slower ball, he comes down the track, misses it, keeper throws it to bowler, who manages to hit stumpsOUT!!
LSG 152/6 after 19 overs
Natarajan to bowl, KLis on strike.
18.1 Natarajan to KL,OUT!! LBW!! Full on legstump.
Krunal Pandya is next in.
18.2Natarajan to Pandya, 2 runs
18,3Natarajan to Pandya,FOUR!! Short length ball, pulls it to backward square leg.
18.4Natarajan to Pandya,OUT!! Yorker, hits the leg stump.
Jason Holder is next batter.
18.5Natarajan to Holder, 1 run
18.6Natarajan to Badoni, 1 run
LSG 144/4 after 18 overs
Kumar to bowl, KL is on strike.
17.1 Kumar to KL, 2 runs
17.2Kumar to KL, 2runs
17.3Kumar to KL, no run
17.4Kumar to KL, 1 run
17.5Kumar toBadoni, 1 run
17.6Kumar to KL, 1 run
LSG 137/4 after 17 overs
Sundar to bowl, KL is on strike.
16.1 Sundar to KL,FOUR!! Short length ball, rocks back and pulls it square leg
16.2Sundar to KL,SIX!! Short again, pulls it over mid-wicket
16.3Sundar to KL, 1 run
16.4Sundar to Badoni, 1run
16.5Sundar to KL, 1 run
16.6Sundar to Badoni,FOUR!!
LSG 120/4 after 16 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
15.1 Shepherd to Hooda,OUT!! Full length ball, slower, tries to hoick it and gets caught at mid-wicket
Ayush Badhoni is next batter.
15.2Shepherd to Badoni, 1 run
15.3Shepherd to KL, 1 run
15.4Shepherd to Badoni,FOUR!! Full on fifth stump, slashes it to deep point
15.5Shepherd to Badoni, no run
15.6Shepherd to Badoni, no run
LSG 114/3 after 15 overs
Natarajan to bowl, KL is on strike.
14.1Natarajan to KL, 1 leg bye
14.2Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
14.3Natarajan to KL, 1 run
14.4Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
14.5Natarajan to KL, 1 run
14.6Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 108/3 after 14 overs
Malik to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
13.1 Malik to Hooda,FOUR!! Yorker, slashes it over point
13.2Malik to Hooda, 1 run
13.3Malik to KL, 1 run
13.4Malik to Hooda,FOUR!! Good length ball, makes room and hits it infront on bowler.
13.5Malik to Hooda, no run
13.6Malik to Hooda,SIX!! Short length ball, on his pads, pulls it over fine leg
LSG 85/3 after 12 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
11.1Shepherd to Hooda,SIX!! Full ball, outside leg stump, moves outside leg stump, thumps it over square leg
11.2Shepherd to Hooda, 1 run
11.3Shepherd to KL, 1 run
11.4Shepherd to Hooda, no run
11.5Shepherd to Hooda, 1 run
11.6Shepherd to KL, no run
LSG 76/3 after 11 overs
Natarajan to bowl, KL is on strike.
10.1 Natarajan to KL, 2 runs
10.2Natarajan to KL, 2 runs
10.3Natarajan to KL, 1 run
10.4Natarajan to Hooda, 2 runs
10.5Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
10.6Natarajan to KL, no run
LSG 68/3 after 10 overs
Malik to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
9.1 Malik to Hooda,FOUR!! Low full toss, on middle stump, times it to covers
9.2Malik to Hooda,1 run
9.3Malik to KL,FOUR!! Short length on fourth stump, KL guides it to third man
9.4Malik to KL,FOUR!! Length ball, KL lofts it over extra covers.
9.5Malik to KL, 1 run
9.6Malik to Hooda,SIX!! Short length, Hooda upper cuts it.
LSG 48/3 after 8 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
7.1 Natarajan to Hooda, no run
7.2Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
7.3Natarajan to KL, 1 run
7.4Natarajan to Hooda, 2 runs
7.5Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
7.6Natarajan to KL, no run
LSG 43/3 after 7 overs
Samad to bowl, KL is on strike.
6.1 Samad to KL,FOUR!! Loopy full toss, KL hits it over
6.2 Samad to KL, 1 run
6.3Samad to Hooda, no run
6.4Samad to Hooda, 1 run
6.5Samad to KL, 1 run
6.6Samad to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 35/3 after 7 overs
Malik to bowl KL is on strike.
6.1 Malik to KL, 1 run
6.2 Malik to Hooda, no run
6.3 Malik to Hooda, 1 run
6.4 Malik to KL, no run
6.5 Malik to KL, no run
6.6 Malik to KL, 1 run
LSG 32/3 after 6 overs
Sundar to bowl, KL is on strike
5.1 Sundar to KL, no run
5.2Sundar to KL, 1 run
5.3Sundar to Hooda, 1 run
5.4Sundar to KL, 1 run
5.5Sundar to Hooda, 1 run
5.6Sundar to KL, 1 run
LSG 27/3 after 5 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Manish is on strike.
4.1 Shepherd to Manish, no run
4.2Shepherd to Manish,FOUR! Short length ball, he pulls it to square leg.
4.3Shepherd to Manish, SIX!! Again a short ball, this time lofts it over square leg, just manages to clear the boundary.
4.4Shepherd to Manish, no run
4.5Shepherd to Manish,OUT!! Short of full length, looks to hit it over long-on, does not get elevation, simple catch.
Deepak Hooda is new man in.
4.6Shepherd to Hooda, no run
LSG 17/2 after 4 overs
Sundar to bowl, Lewis is on strike.
3.1Sundar to Lewis,OUT!! LBW!! Full length ball, he wants to slog sweep it, misses it completly and ball hits his thigh pad.
Manish Pandey walks out to bat.
3.2Sundar to Manish, no run
3.3Sundar to Manish, no run
3.4Sundar to Manish, no run
3.5Sundar to Manish, no run
3.6Sundar to Manish, 1 run
LSG 16/1 after 3 overs
Kumar to bowl, KL is on strike.
2.1 Kumar to KL, no run
2.2Kumar to KL, 1 run
2.3Kumar to Lewis, no run
2.4Kumar to Lewis, 1 run
2.5Kumar to KL, 2 runs
2.6Kumar to KL,FOUR!! On fifth stump, drives it to backward point.
LSG 8/1 after 2 overs
Sundar to bowl, KL is on strike.
1.1 Sundar to Kl,FOUR!! Slower ball, KL moves outside leg and just times his cover drive
1.2Sundar to KL, 1 run
1.3Sundar to QDK, no run
1.4Sundar to QDK,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Flighted ball, on legstump, QDK moves to leg stump to make room and just check drive to cover fielder where Kane take a STUNNER!!
Evin Lewis is next batter.
1.5 Sundar to Lewis, UMPIRE CALLS! NOT OUT!Full length ball, on offstump, Lewis tries to hit it across the line over fine leg while on his knees, big appealSRH reviews!
1.6Sundar to Lewis, no run
LSG 3/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start, KL Rahul to take strike
0.1Kumar to KL, no run
0.2Kumar to KL, 1 run
0.3Kumar to QDK, no run
0.4Kumar to QDK, 1 run
0.5Kumar to KL, no run
0.6Kumar to QDK, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Toss
SRH won the toss and opt to field first.
LSG have a lot of positives to look back on and will hope to heap more pressure on SRH
The bowling line-up with Ravi Bishnoi is oozing a lot of confidence. The way Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni finished in the last game will be a headache forthe SRH management while plotting a match plan.
This match could offer a clearer picture into where SRH's strengths lie
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling his complete quota of overs andAiden Markram and Washington Sundar's batting are the few strengths that SRH possess right now.
While SRH were defeated in their first game, LSG opened their season with a loss and bounced back with a win over defending champions CSK
Bottom placed SRH are all set to face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in Match 12 of the IPL 2022 season tonight!