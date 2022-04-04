IPL 2022 | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: SRH start their innings
updated: Apr 04 2022, 21:49 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 12 between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
21:43
SRH 28/1 after 4 overs
Avesh to bowl, Kane is on strike.
3.1 Avesh to Kane,FOUR!! Short ball on fifth stump, times it to point.
3.2Avesh to Kane, no run
3.3Avesh to Kane,OUT!! Full ball, wide outside off, tries to ramp it, miscues it to short fine leg.
Rahul Tripathi is next batter
3.4Avesh to Rahul, 3 runs
3.5Avesh to Sharma, no run
3.6Avesh to Sharma, no run
21:38
SRH 21/0 after 3 overs
Holder to bowl, Kane is on strike.
2.1 Holder to Kane, no run
2.2 Holder to Kane, 1 run
2.3 Holder to Sharma, wide
2.3 Holder to Sharma, 1 run
2.4 Holder to Kane, SIX!! Short ball, ramps it over fine leg.
2.5 Holder to Kane, no run
2.6 Holder to Kane, 1 run
21:35
SRH 11/0 after 2 overs
Krunal to bowl, Kane is on strike.
1.1 Krunal to Kane, 1 run
1.2Krunal to Sharma, 1 run
1.3Krunal to Kane, no run
1.4Krunal to Kane, 1 run
1.5Krunal to Sharma, 1 run
1.6Krunal to Kane, 1 run
21:29
SRH 6/0 after 1 over
Jason Holder to start, Abhishek Sharmais on strike.
0.1Holder to SHarma, 1 run
0.2Holder to Kane, no run
0.3Holder to Kane, no run
0.4Holder to Kane, no run
0.5Holder to Kane,1 run
0.6Holder to Sharma,FOUR!! Short on his legs, plays it to fine leg
21:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:10
LSG 169/7 after 20 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
19.1 Shepherd to Badoni, 2 runs
19.2Shepherd to Badoni, FOUR!! Full length, stands and deliver over extra cover
19.3Shepherd to Badoni, 3 wide
19.3Shepherd to Badoni, 1 run
19.4Shepherd to Holder,SIX!! Slower ball, wide outside off, stands and hits it over long-on
19.5Shepherd to Holder, 1 run
19.6Shepherd to Badoni, Slower ball, he comes down the track, misses it, keeper throws it to bowler, who manages to hit stumpsOUT!!
21:03
LSG 152/6 after 19 overs
Natarajan to bowl, KLis on strike.
18.1 Natarajan to KL,OUT!! LBW!! Full on legstump.
Krunal Pandya is next in.
18.2Natarajan to Pandya, 2 runs
18,3Natarajan to Pandya,FOUR!! Short length ball, pulls it to backward square leg.
18.4Natarajan to Pandya,OUT!! Yorker, hits the leg stump.
Jason Holder is next batter.
18.5Natarajan to Holder, 1 run
18.6Natarajan to Badoni, 1 run
20:58
LSG 144/4 after 18 overs
Kumar to bowl, KL is on strike.
17.1 Kumar to KL, 2 runs
17.2Kumar to KL, 2runs
17.3Kumar to KL, no run
17.4Kumar to KL, 1 run
17.5Kumar toBadoni, 1 run
17.6Kumar to KL, 1 run
20:52
LSG 137/4 after 17 overs
Sundar to bowl, KL is on strike.
16.1 Sundar to KL,FOUR!! Short length ball, rocks back and pulls it square leg
16.2Sundar to KL,SIX!! Short again, pulls it over mid-wicket
16.3Sundar to KL, 1 run
16.4Sundar to Badoni, 1run
16.5Sundar to KL, 1 run
16.6Sundar to Badoni,FOUR!!
20:46
LSG 120/4 after 16 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
15.1 Shepherd to Hooda,OUT!! Full length ball, slower, tries to hoick it and gets caught at mid-wicket
Ayush Badhoni is next batter.
15.2Shepherd to Badoni, 1 run
15.3Shepherd to KL, 1 run
15.4Shepherd to Badoni,FOUR!! Full on fifth stump, slashes it to deep point
15.5Shepherd to Badoni, no run
15.6Shepherd to Badoni, no run
20:39
LSG 114/3 after 15 overs
Natarajan to bowl, KL is on strike.
14.1Natarajan to KL, 1 leg bye
14.2Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
14.3Natarajan to KL, 1 run
14.4Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
14.5Natarajan to KL, 1 run
14.6Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
20:34
LSG 108/3 after 14 overs
Malik to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
13.1 Malik to Hooda,FOUR!! Yorker, slashes it over point
13.2Malik to Hooda, 1 run
13.3Malik to KL, 1 run
13.4Malik to Hooda,FOUR!! Good length ball, makes room and hits it infront on bowler.
13.5Malik to Hooda, no run
13.6Malik to Hooda,SIX!! Short length ball, on his pads, pulls it over fine leg
20:25
LSG 85/3 after 12 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
11.1Shepherd to Hooda,SIX!! Full ball, outside leg stump, moves outside leg stump, thumps it over square leg
11.2Shepherd to Hooda, 1 run
11.3Shepherd to KL, 1 run
11.4Shepherd to Hooda, no run
11.5Shepherd to Hooda, 1 run
11.6Shepherd to KL, no run
20:20
LSG 76/3 after 11 overs
Natarajan to bowl, KL is on strike.
10.1 Natarajan to KL, 2 runs
10.2Natarajan to KL, 2 runs
10.3Natarajan to KL, 1 run
10.4Natarajan to Hooda, 2 runs
10.5Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
10.6Natarajan to KL, no run
20:16
LSG 68/3 after 10 overs
Malik to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
9.1 Malik to Hooda,FOUR!! Low full toss, on middle stump, times it to covers
9.2Malik to Hooda,1 run
9.3Malik to KL,FOUR!! Short length on fourth stump, KL guides it to third man
9.4Malik to KL,FOUR!! Length ball, KL lofts it over extra covers.
9.5Malik to KL, 1 run
9.6Malik to Hooda,SIX!! Short length, Hooda upper cuts it.
20:09
LSG 48/3 after 8 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
7.1 Natarajan to Hooda, no run
7.2Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
7.3Natarajan to KL, 1 run
7.4Natarajan to Hooda, 2 runs
7.5Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
7.6Natarajan to KL, no run
20:05
LSG 43/3 after 7 overs
Samad to bowl, KL is on strike.
6.1 Samad to KL,FOUR!! Loopy full toss, KL hits it over
6.2 Samad to KL, 1 run
6.3Samad to Hooda, no run
6.4Samad to Hooda, 1 run
6.5Samad to KL, 1 run
6.6Samad to Hooda, 1 run
20:01
LSG 35/3 after 7 overs
Malik to bowl KL is on strike.
6.1 Malik to KL, 1 run
6.2 Malik to Hooda, no run
6.3 Malik to Hooda, 1 run
6.4 Malik to KL, no run
6.5 Malik to KL, no run
6.6 Malik to KL, 1 run
19:57
LSG 32/3 after 6 overs
Sundar to bowl, KL is on strike
5.1 Sundar to KL, no run
5.2Sundar to KL, 1 run
5.3Sundar to Hooda, 1 run
5.4Sundar to KL, 1 run
5.5Sundar to Hooda, 1 run
5.6Sundar to KL, 1 run
19:51
LSG 27/3 after 5 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Manish is on strike.
4.1 Shepherd to Manish, no run
4.2Shepherd to Manish,FOUR! Short length ball, he pulls it to square leg.
4.3Shepherd to Manish, SIX!! Again a short ball, this time lofts it over square leg, just manages to clear the boundary.
4.4Shepherd to Manish, no run
4.5Shepherd to Manish,OUT!! Short of full length, looks to hit it over long-on, does not get elevation, simple catch.
Deepak Hooda is new man in.
4.6Shepherd to Hooda, no run
19:47
LSG 17/2 after 4 overs
Sundar to bowl, Lewis is on strike.
3.1Sundar to Lewis,OUT!! LBW!! Full length ball, he wants to slog sweep it, misses it completly and ball hits his thigh pad.
Manish Pandey walks out to bat.
3.2Sundar to Manish, no run
3.3Sundar to Manish, no run
3.4Sundar to Manish, no run
3.5Sundar to Manish, no run
3.6Sundar to Manish, 1 run
19:42
LSG 16/1 after 3 overs
Kumar to bowl, KL is on strike.
2.1 Kumar to KL, no run
2.2Kumar to KL, 1 run
2.3Kumar to Lewis, no run
2.4Kumar to Lewis, 1 run
2.5Kumar to KL, 2 runs
2.6Kumar to KL,FOUR!! On fifth stump, drives it to backward point.
19:34
LSG 8/1 after 2 overs
Sundar to bowl, KL is on strike.
1.1 Sundar to Kl,FOUR!! Slower ball, KL moves outside leg and just times his cover drive
1.2Sundar to KL, 1 run
1.3Sundar to QDK, no run
1.4Sundar to QDK,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Flighted ball, on legstump, QDK moves to leg stump to make room and just check drive to cover fielder where Kane take a STUNNER!!
Evin Lewis is next batter.
1.5 Sundar to Lewis, UMPIRE CALLS! NOT OUT!Full length ball, on offstump, Lewis tries to hit it across the line over fine leg while on his knees, big appealSRH reviews!
1.6Sundar to Lewis, no run
19:27
LSG 3/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start, KL Rahul to take strike
0.1Kumar to KL, no run
0.2Kumar to KL, 1 run
0.3Kumar to QDK, no run
0.4Kumar to QDK, 1 run
0.5Kumar to KL, no run
0.6Kumar to QDK, 1 run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:04
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Toss
SRH won the toss and opt to field first.
LSG have a lot of positives to look back on and will hope to heap more pressure on SRH
The bowling line-up with Ravi Bishnoi is oozing a lot of confidence. The way Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni finished in the last game will be a headache forthe SRH management while plotting a match plan.
This match could offer a clearer picture into where SRH's strengths lie
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling his complete quota of overs andAiden Markram and Washington Sundar's batting are the few strengths that SRH possess right now.
While SRH were defeated in their first game, LSG opened their season with a loss and bounced back with a win over defending champions CSK
Bottom placed SRH are all set to face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in Match 12 of the IPL 2022 season tonight!