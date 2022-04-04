IPL 2022 | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: SRH strikes, Lucknow 3 down
IPL 2022 | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: SRH strikes, Lucknow 3 down
updated: Apr 04 2022, 20:20 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 12 between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
20:16
LSG 68/3 after 10 overs
Malik to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
9.1 Malik to Hooda,FOUR!! Low full toss, on middle stump, times it to covers
9.2Malik to Hooda,1 run
9.3Malik to KL,FOUR!! Short length on fourth stump, KL guides it to third man
9.4Malik to KL,FOUR!! Length ball, KL lofts it over extra covers.
9.5Malik to KL, 1 run
9.6Malik to Hooda,SIX!! Short length, Hooda upper cuts it.
20:09
LSG 48/3 after 8 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
7.1 Natarajan to Hooda, no run
7.2Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
7.3Natarajan to KL, 1 run
7.4Natarajan to Hooda, 2 runs
7.5Natarajan to Hooda, 1 run
7.6Natarajan to KL, no run
20:05
LSG 43/3 after 7 overs
Samad to bowl, KL is on strike.
6.1 Samad to KL,FOUR!! Loopy full toss, KL hits it over
6.2 Samad to KL, 1 run
6.3Samad to Hooda, no run
6.4Samad to Hooda, 1 run
6.5Samad to KL, 1 run
6.6Samad to Hooda, 1 run
20:01
LSG 35/3 after 7 overs
Malik to bowl KL is on strike.
6.1 Malik to KL, 1 run
6.2 Malik to Hooda, no run
6.3 Malik to Hooda, 1 run
6.4 Malik to KL, no run
6.5 Malik to KL, no run
6.6 Malik to KL, 1 run
19:57
LSG 32/3 after 6 overs
Sundar to bowl, KL is on strike
5.1 Sundar to KL, no run
5.2Sundar to KL, 1 run
5.3Sundar to Hooda, 1 run
5.4Sundar to KL, 1 run
5.5Sundar to Hooda, 1 run
5.6Sundar to KL, 1 run
19:51
LSG 27/3 after 5 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Manish is on strike.
4.1 Shepherd to Manish, no run
4.2Shepherd to Manish,FOUR! Short length ball, he pulls it to square leg.
4.3Shepherd to Manish, SIX!! Again a short ball, this time lofts it over square leg, just manages to clear the boundary.
4.4Shepherd to Manish, no run
4.5Shepherd to Manish,OUT!! Short of full length, looks to hit it over long-on, does not get elevation, simple catch.
Deepak Hooda is new man in.
4.6Shepherd to Hooda, no run
19:47
LSG 17/2 after 4 overs
Sundar to bowl, Lewis is on strike.
3.1Sundar to Lewis,OUT!! LBW!! Full length ball, he wants to slog sweep it, misses it completly and ball hits his thigh pad.
Manish Pandey walks out to bat.
3.2Sundar to Manish, no run
3.3Sundar to Manish, no run
3.4Sundar to Manish, no run
3.5Sundar to Manish, no run
3.6Sundar to Manish, 1 run
19:42
LSG 16/1 after 3 overs
Kumar to bowl, KL is on strike.
2.1 Kumar to KL, no run
2.2Kumar to KL, 1 run
2.3Kumar to Lewis, no run
2.4Kumar to Lewis, 1 run
2.5Kumar to KL, 2 runs
2.6Kumar to KL,FOUR!! On fifth stump, drives it to backward point.
19:34
LSG 8/1 after 2 overs
Sundar to bowl, KL is on strike.
1.1 Sundar to Kl,FOUR!! Slower ball, KL moves outside leg and just times his cover drive
1.2Sundar to KL, 1 run
1.3Sundar to QDK, no run
1.4Sundar to QDK,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Flighted ball, on legstump, QDK moves to leg stump to make room and just check drive to cover fielder where Kane take a STUNNER!!
Evin Lewis is next batter.
1.5 Sundar to Lewis, UMPIRE CALLS! NOT OUT!Full length ball, on offstump, Lewis tries to hit it across the line over fine leg while on his knees, big appealSRH reviews!
1.6Sundar to Lewis, no run
19:27
LSG 3/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start, KL Rahul to take strike
0.1Kumar to KL, no run
0.2Kumar to KL, 1 run
0.3Kumar to QDK, no run
0.4Kumar to QDK, 1 run
0.5Kumar to KL, no run
0.6Kumar to QDK, 1 run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:04
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Toss
SRH won the toss and opt to field first.
LSG have a lot of positives to look back on and will hope to heap more pressure on SRH
The bowling line-up with Ravi Bishnoi is oozing a lot of confidence. The way Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni finished in the last game will be a headache forthe SRH management while plotting a match plan.
This match could offer a clearer picture into where SRH's strengths lie
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling his complete quota of overs andAiden Markram and Washington Sundar's batting are the few strengths that SRH possess right now.
While SRH were defeated in their first game, LSG opened their season with a loss and bounced back with a win over defending champions CSK
Bottom placed SRH are all set to face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in Match 12 of the IPL 2022 season tonight!