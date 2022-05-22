IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings live: Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg are out for one last time this season
IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings live: Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg are out for one last time this season
updated: May 22 2022, 19:38 ist
Their play-off hopes dashed, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for live updates.
19:32
SRH 9/0 after 2 overs
Garg is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.
1.1 Arshdeep to Garg, no run, Full outside off, pokes at it, beaten
1.2Arshdeep to Garg, no run, Full outside off, driven back to Arshdeep
1.3Arshdeep to Garg, 1 run, Length ball around off, driven to mid-off
1.4Arshdeep to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, swinging away, lets it go
1.5Arshdeep to Sharma, 1 run, back of a length outside off, cut away to deep point
1.6Arshdeep to Garg, 2 runs
19:29
SRH 5/0 after 1 over
Priyam Garg is on strike, and Liam Livingstone to start for PBKS.
0.1Livingstone to Garg, 1 run, fuller on legs, pushed to long-on
0.2Livingstone to Sharma, no run, floated outside off, left alone
0.3Livingstone to Sharma, no run, short and around off, cut away to point
0.4Livingstone to Sharma, no run
0.5Livingstone to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and wide, crashed it over cover
0.6Livingstone to Sharma, no run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Their play-off hopes dashed, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
SRH 9/0 after 2 overs
Garg is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.
1.1 Arshdeep to Garg, no run, Full outside off, pokes at it, beaten
1.2Arshdeep to Garg, no run, Full outside off, driven back to Arshdeep
1.3Arshdeep to Garg, 1 run, Length ball around off, driven to mid-off
1.4Arshdeep to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, swinging away, lets it go
1.5Arshdeep to Sharma, 1 run, back of a length outside off, cut away to deep point
1.6Arshdeep to Garg, 2 runs
SRH 5/0 after 1 over
Priyam Garg is on strike, and Liam Livingstone to start for PBKS.
0.1Livingstone to Garg, 1 run, fuller on legs, pushed to long-on
0.2Livingstone to Sharma, no run, floated outside off, left alone
0.3Livingstone to Sharma, no run, short and around off, cut away to point
0.4Livingstone to Sharma, no run
0.5Livingstone to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and wide, crashed it over cover
0.6Livingstone to Sharma, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Team
Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Team
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik
Toss
SRH won the toss and opted to bat first
IPL 2022 | SRH vs PBKS: Team Analysis
Their play-off hopes dashed, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Read more