IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings live: Liam Livingstone is turning on the heat
updated: May 22 2022, 22:35 ist
Their play-off hopes dashed, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for live updates.
22:31
PBKS 109/3 after 12 overs
Dhawan is on strike,Suchith to bowl.
11.1 Suchith to Dhawan, no run
11.2Suchith to Dhawan,FOUR!! Over pitched on middle whips it to cow corner
11.3Suchith to Dhawan, 1 leg bye
11.4Suchith to Livingstone, no run, short ball outside off, lets it go
11.5Suchith toLivingstone, wide
11.5 Suchith toLivingstone, no run, fuler outside off pushed to cover
11.6Suchith toLivingstone, no run
22:26
PBKS 103/3 after 11 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Farooqi to bowl
10.1 Farooqi to Livingstone, 1 run, Full around off jammed out to point
10.2Farooqi to Dhawan, 1 run, Short ball slower one comes in and upper cut to third
10.3Farooqi toLivingstone, 1 run, Full and wide outside off, inside edge to short fine leg
10.4Farooqi to Dhawan, 1 run
10.5Farooqi toLivingstone, 1 run, Slower ball on a length steered to third
10.6Farooqi to Dhawan, 1 run
22:23
PBKS 97/3 after 10 overs
Dhawan is on strike, Suchith to bowl
9.1 Suchith to Dhawan, no run,
9.2 Suchith to Dhawan, no run, length ball on pads, tucked to midwicket
9.3 Suchith to Dhawan, 1 run, fuler on middle clipped to deep square leg
9.4 Suchith to Livingstone, 1 run length ball outside off cut away to deep cover
9.5 Suchith to Dhawan, wide
9.5 Suchith to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball around off pushed to deep cover
9.6 Suchith toLivingstone, 1 run
22:18
PBKS 92/3 after 9 overs
Dhawan is on strike, Umran to bowl.
8.1Umran to Dhawan, 1 run yorker around off squeezed out to point
8.2Umran to Livingstone, 1 run, short ball, Livingstone looks to hit it out of the park, hits the toe end and Sundar puts in an outstanding effort at long-on
8.3Umran to Dhawan,, 1 run
8.4Umran toLivingstone, no run
8.5Umran toLivingstone,SIX! Length ball outside off, smashes it over long-off. 153.5 KMPH!!
8.6Umran toLivingstone,SIX! Touch fuller this time around off and dispatches it to cow corner
22:12
PBKS 77/3 after 8 overs
Dhawan is on strike, Sundar to bowl.
7.1 Sundar to Dhawan, 1 run, short and wide cut away to deep point
7.2Sundar to Agarwal, no run, fuller around off pushed back
7.3Sundar to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball spinning in pulled to deep square leg
7.4Sundar to Dhawan, 1 run, fuller on pads tucked to short fine leg
7.5Sundar to Agarwal,OUT! Caught! Short ball pulls it to Suchith at deep midwicket
Here's Livingstone.
7.6Sundar to Livingstone,SIX!! Short ball and pumps it to mid-wicket
22:03
PBKS 68/2 after 7 overs
SRK is on strike,Umran to bowl.
6.1 Umran to SRK,FOUR! Full outside off and drills past Dhawan. 151 KMPH!!
6.2Umran to SRK, no run, Short ball on off stump, misses the pull
6.3Umran to SRK,OUT! Caught! length ball outside off swings at it and it's a skier, Sundar runs back from mid-on and catches it.
Here's Agarwal.
6.4Umran to Agarwal, 1 leg bye, back of a length hits him on his ribs, he's down. He is in a lot of pain.
He is alright and ready.
6.5Umran to Dhawan, no run
6.6Umran to Dhawan, 1 run
21:54
PBKS 62/1 after 6 overs
SRK is on strike, Suchhith to bowl
5.1 Suchhith to SRK, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to mid wicket
5.2Suchhith to Dhawan, 1 run, Fuller around leg, swept to deep square leg
5.3Suchhith to SRK, 1 run, short ball pulled to deep midwicket
5.4Suchhith to Dhawan,SIX!! Length ball steps down and whips it to deep midwicket
5.5Suchhith to Dhawan,SIX!! Fuller on middle and steps down, pumps it over long-on
5.6Suchhith to Dhawan, no run
21:49
PBKS 47/1 after 5 overs
SRK is on strike, Farooqi to bowl.
4.1Farooqi to SRK,FOUR!! Length ball on the pads flicked it to vacant deep square leg
4.2Farooqi to SRK, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to mid-off
4.3Farooqi to Dhawan, no run, length ball angling in on pads, clipped to midwicket
4.4Farooqi to Dhawan, no run, slower ball on a length steps down and works it to square leg
4.5Farooqi to Dhawan, no run, back of a length angling in, hits him on his abdomen.
4.6Farooqi to Dhawan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, inside edge past short fine leg
21:44
PBKS 38/1 after 4 overs
Dhawan is on strike, Bhuvneshwar to bowl.
3.1 Bhuvneshwar toDhawan, 1 run
Here' Shahrukh Khan.
3.2 Bhuvneshwar to SRK, 1 run, length ball outside off, inside edge to deep square leg
3.3 Bhuvneshwar to Dhawan, no run, back of a length around off leg stump pushed to midwicket
3.4 Bhuvneshwar to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball around leg-stump, cut away to point.
3.5 Bhuvneshwar to SRK,SIX!! Short ball outside off pumps it wide of long-on
3.6 Bhuvneshwar to SRK, 1 run
21:38
PBKS 28/1 after 3 overs
Bairstow is on strike, Farooqi to bowl.
2.1 Farooqi to Bairstow, no run, length ball around off, swing and a miss
2.2Farooqi to Bairstow, 1 run, Slower ball full outside off, drags it to long-on
2.3Farooqi to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball outside off, slapped to point
2.4Farooqi toBairstow, 1 run, slower ball on a good length around middle and leg, pushed to the offside
2.5Farooqi to Dhawan, 3 runs, slower ball comes down and pushed it wide of extra cover
2.6Farooqi to Bairstow,OUT! Bowled'im! Length ball on the stumps, looks to swipe it across beaten
21:33
PBKS 22/0 after 2 overs
Dhawan is on strike, Sundar to bowl
1.1 Sundar to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on legs, pushed to short third
1.2Sundar to Bairstow,FOUR!! Full outside off, looks to heave, under edge to short fine leg
1.3Sundar toBairstow, no run, length ball spinning in, and he misses
1.4Sundar toBairstow,FOUR!! Length ball around off, pulls it to deep mid-wicket
1.5Sundar toBairstow, no run,DROPPED! Full outside off, slices it to Umran at short third, who drops a sitter.
1.6Sundar toBairstow, 1 run
21:27
PBKS 12/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar to start for SRH, and Bairstow is on strike.
0.1Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow, no run, length ball around off, pushed to point
0.2Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow,FOUR!! Fuller outside off swings and top edge flies over short third
0.3Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow,FOUR!! Length ball on the stumps flicked wide of mid-on
0.4Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow, no run, length ball outside off slower one, inside edge on to his legs
0.5Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow, no run, length ball swinging away and slow, comes down and beaten
0.6Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow,FOUR!! Full on the stumps pumps it over mid-on
21:21
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:04
SRH 157/8 after 20 overs
Ellis to bowl, Shepherd is on strike.
19.1Ellis to Shepherd,SIX!! Full toss outside off, beats long-on for a six
19.2Ellis to Shepherd, 1 run, Full around off, slams it to deep midwicket
19.3Ellis to Sundar,OUT! Caught! Slow bouncer outside off, slices it to Shikhar at short third.
J. Suchhith is the new man in.
19.4Ellis to Suchhith,OUT! Caught! Fuller around off chips it to long-off.
Here's Bhuvneshwar. Hat-trick ball.
19.5Ellis to Bhuvneshwar, 1 run, full on off, clipped to long-on
19.6Ellis to Shepherd, no run,Bhuvneshwar is run out! Full around off, swings and misses. NO BALL
Here's Malik. Free hit.
19.6 Ellis to Malik, 1 run
20:57
SRH 147/5 after 19 overs
Sundar is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.
18.1Arshdeep to Sundar, 1 run, full toss on middle and off, punches it to long-off
18.2Arshdeep to Shepherd, 1 run, Yorker on middle, jammed out to mid-wicket
18.3Arshdeep to Sundar, 1 run, Full toss on middle stump, slammed to deep mid-wicket
18.4Arshdeep to Shepherd,FOUR!! Full on offf and drilled back
18.5Arshdeep to Shepherd, 1 run, full toss around off, slaps it to mid-off, just fall short of the fielder
18.6Arshdeep to Sundar,FOUR!! Full toss outside off sliced over extra cover
20:51
SRH 135/5 after 18 overs
Sundar is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
17.1 Rabada to Sundar,SIX! back of a length ball outside off, backs away and pumps it over long-off
17.2Rabada to Sundar, wide
17.2Rabada to Sundar, 1 run, around, length ball on stumps pushed to cover
17.3Rabada to Shepherd, 1 bye
17.4Rabada to Sundar,FOUR!! around the wicket, fuller outside off, moves in the line and laps it over short fine leg
17.5Rabada to Sundar, 4 + wide
17.5 Rabada to Sundar, no run
17.6Rabada to Sundar, 1 run
20:45
SRH 116/5 after 17 overs
Sundar is on strike, Ellis to bowl.
16.1Ellis to Sundar, no run, length ball around off, slashes and misses
16.2Ellis to Sundar,FOUR!! Short and wide, slapped in front of extra cover
16.3Ellis to Sundar, 1 leg bye
16.4Ellis to Shepherd,FOUR!! Back of a length around off pulls it in between deep square and mid-wicket
16.5Ellis to Shepherd,SIX!! slower ball touch fuller on his pads waits and dispatches it over deep square leg
16.6Ellis to Shepherd, 2 runs
20:40
SRH 99/5 after 16 overs
Sundar is on strike,Arshdeep to bowl.
15.1 Arshdeep to Sundar, no run, fuller around off, drives it straight into the stumps
15.2Arshdeep to Sundar, Fuller and slow on the stumps flicked to deep mid-wicket
15.3Arshdeep to Shepherd, no run, around the stumps, yorker on off stump, jammed out to mid-wicket
15.4Arshdeep to Shepherd, no run, slow bouncer outside off, misses
15.5Arshdeep to Shepherd, 1 run, Full on off stump, driven to long-off
15.6Arshdeep to Sundar, 1 leg bye
20:35
SRH 96/5 after 15 overs
Markram is on strike,Brar to bowl.
14.1 Brar to Markram, 2 runs, fuller on pads, clipped wide of long-on
14.2Brar to Markram,FOUR! Short and wide, cut away to deep point
14.3Brar to Markram, no run, fuller on off, pushed back
14.4Brar to Markram, OUT! Stumped!Floated on middle slow pitches on middle and Markram prods his bat out looking to defend it, spins past him and JItesh Sharma removes the bail, he is short of the crease.
Romario Shepherd is out in the middle.
14.5Brar to Shepherd, no run
14.6Brar to Shepherd, no run
20:30
SRH 90/4 after 14 overs
Markram is on strike,Rabada to bowl.
13.1 Rabada to Markram, 1 run.
Here is Sundar.
13.2Rabada to Sundar, no run, Yorker outside off squeezed out to point
13.3Rabada to Sundar, no run, length ball on pads, tucked to mid-wicket
13.4Rabada to Sundar, no run, short ball around off looks to upper cut it, Beaten
13.5Rabada to Sundar, 1 run, short ball outside off steered to third
13.6Rabada to Markram, 1 run
20:24
SRH 87/4 after 13 overs
Markram is on strike, Ellis to bowl.
12.1Ellis to Markram, 1 run, fuller on off, pushed to mid-off
12.2Ellis to Pooran, length ball on stumps pushed to cover
12.3Ellis to Pooran, Fuller around off, driven to long-off
12.4Ellis to Markram, 1 run
12.5Ellis to Pooran, wide
12.5 Ellis to Pooran, Fuller around off, sliced to point
12.6Ellis to Pooran,OUT! Fuller around off goes for a drive and outside edge to Jitesh Sharma.
20:21
SRH 83/3 after 12 overs
Pooran is on strike,Livingstone to bowl.
11.1 :Livingstone to Pooran, 1 run
11.2Livingstone to Markram, 1 run, floated on middle, pushed wide of cover
11.3Livingstone to Pooran, no run, length ball on middle, pushed back
11.4Livingstone to Pooran, 1 run, low full toss on pads, tucked to deep square leg
11.5Livingstone to Markram, 1 run
11.6Livingstone to Pooran, no run
20:16
SRH 79/3 after 11 overs
Markram is on strike, Brar to bowl.
10.1Brar to Markram,FOUR! Floated on off stump, slaps it over extra cover
10.2Brar to Markram, 1 run, touch fuller on the stumps, cut away to point
10.3Brar to Sharma,OUT! WHAT A CATCH!! Full ball on off stump, looks to hit it over long-on, Livingstone leaps and times the jumps to hold on to an almost six.
Here's Pooran.
10.4Brar to Pooran, 1 run, fuller outside off, driven wide of long-off
10.5Brar to Markram, 1 run, length ball on off, slaps it to deep cover
10.6Brar to Pooran, 1 run
20:13
SRH 71/2 after 10 overs
Markram is on strike, Livingstone to bowl.
9.1 Livingstone to Markram, 1 run, Floated on leg stump, leg spin and pushed past him
9.2 Livingstone to Sharma,SIX!! Short ball around off goes back and pumps it over cow corner
9.3 Livingstone to Sharma, no run, lenght ball outside off cut away to point
9.4 Livingstone to Sharma, 1 run, leg spinner touch fuller tucked to the onside
9.5 Livingstone to Markram, 1 run, fuller outside off, pushed to deep cover
9.6 Livingstone to Sharma, no run
20:08
SRH 62/2 after 9 overs
Rahul is on strike,Brar to bowl.
8.1 Brar to Rahul, 2 runs, Floated on off stump, punched to covers
8.2Brar to Rahul, no run, short and wide, cut away to point
8.3Brar to Rahul,OUT!! Caught, fuller angling on pads, sweeps it to Shikhar at short fine leg.
Aiden Markram walks out.
8.4Brar to Markram, no run
8.5Brar to Markram, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to deep cover
8.6Brar to Sharma, no run
20:03
SRH 59/1 after 8 overs
Rahul is on strike, Livingstone to bowl.
7.1 Livingstone to Rahul, 1 run, short and wide pulled to deep mid-wicket
7.2Livingstone to Sharma, 1 run, Floated on off stump, pushed to long-on
7.3Livingstone to Rahul, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to square leg
7.4Livingstone to Sharma, 2 runs, slow, short around off cut away to deep extra cover
7.5Livingstone to Sharma, 1 run
7.6Livingstone to Rahul, 1 run
19:59
SRH 52/1 after 7 overs
Rahul is on strike, Brar to bowl.
6.1 Brar to Rahul, 1 run, flat on leg stump on a length, punched to long-on
6.2Brar to Sharma,SIX!! Short ball around off, moves back and smashes it over deep mid-wicket
6.3Brar to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off pushed back
6.4Brar to Sharma, 1 run, fuller on pads, tucked to deep square leg
6.5Brar to Rahul, 1 run, fuller on pads, pushed to long-on
6.6Brar to Sharma, no run
19:53
SRH 43/1 after 6 overs
Rahul is on strike,Ellis to bowl
5.1 Ellis to Rahul, no run,length ball around off, pumps it straight to Ellis, who manages to get hand to it, but couldn't hold on to it.
5.2Ellis to Rahul, no run, length ball swinging away outside off, steps down and is beaten
5.3Ellis to Rahul, no run, length ball on fifth stump, punched to mid-on
5.4Ellis to Rahul,SIX!! Slower ball on length angling on his pads flicks it to the onside.
5.5Ellis to Rahul, 1 run, short and wide, sliced away to deep point
5.6Ellis to Sharma,FOUR!! Slower ball length ball outside off, smashes it over mid-on
19:49
SRH 32/1 after 5 overs
Rahul is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
4.1 Rabada to Rahul, no run, back of a length around off, nips away, prods at it, beats the outside edge
4.2Rabada to Rahul, wide
4.2Rabada to Rahul, 1 run, length ball on off stump, nudges it to cover
4.3Rabada to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off and slow, cuts at it, under edges it to cover
4.4Rabada to Sharma,FOUR!! Back of a length on his hips, flicks it to deep backward square
4.5Rabada to Sharma, 1 run, back of a length around off steered to third
4.6Rabada to Rahul, 1 run
19:45
SRH 24/1 after 4 overs
Sharma is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.
3.1Arshdeep to Sharma, no run, full ball outside off, lets it go
3.2Arshdeep to Sharma, no run, back of a length outside off, steered to short third
3.3Arshdeep to Sharma, 2 runs, length ball outside off, steered wide of short third
3.4Arshdeep to Sharma,FOUR! Short ball on the stumps, swivels, and pulls it to vacant deep backward square.
3.5Arshdeep to Sharma, no run
3.6Arshdeep to Sharma, no run
19:38
SRH 14/1 after 3 overs
Sharma is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
2.1 Rabada to Sharma,FOUR! Full ball angling in towards the pads flicks it to square leg
2.2Rabada to Sharma, 1 run, Fuller outside off, driven to mid-off
2.3Rabada to Garg, no run, Full ball on off stump, driven to mid-on
2.4Rabada to Garg,OUT!! Caught! Slower one on the middle stump fuller on length, looks to flick it., a bit early and the ball takes the top edge to Agarwal at mid-off
Here' Rahul.
2.5Rabada to Rahul, no run, back of a length on his legs, fended off.
2.6Rabada to Rahul,FOUR! Full-on his pads flicks it in front of mid-off
19:32
SRH 9/0 after 2 overs
Garg is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.
1.1 Arshdeep to Garg, no run, Full outside off, pokes at it, beaten
1.2Arshdeep to Garg, no run, Full outside off, driven back to Arshdeep
1.3Arshdeep to Garg, 1 run, Length ball around off, driven to mid-off
1.4Arshdeep to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, swinging away, lets it go
1.5Arshdeep to Sharma, 1 run, back of a length outside off, cut away to deep point
1.6Arshdeep to Garg, 2 runs
19:29
SRH 5/0 after 1 over
Priyam Garg is on strike, and Liam Livingstone to start for PBKS.
0.1Livingstone to Garg, 1 run, fuller on legs, pushed to long-on
0.2Livingstone to Sharma, no run, floated outside off, left alone
0.3Livingstone to Sharma, no run, short and around off, cut away to point
0.4Livingstone to Sharma, no run
0.5Livingstone to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and wide, crashed it over cover
0.6Livingstone to Sharma, no run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Team
Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Team
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik
Toss
SRH won the toss and opted to bat first
Read more