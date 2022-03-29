IPL 2022 | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live: It's getting tough for SRH!
updated: Mar 29 2022, 22:54 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 5 between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
22:49
SRH 105/6 after 17 overs
Sundar on strike
16.1 Coulter-Nile to Sundar,SIX!! short ball at chest height, flicks it to fine leg boundary
16.2Coulter-Nile to Sundar,FOUR!! short ball, stands and deliver, wide of mid off
16.3Coulter-Nile to Sundar,FOUR!!Powers it to long-off boundary
16.4Coulter-Nile to Sundar, 2 runs, down the ground, Hetmyer dives and saves a boundary
16.5Coulter-Nile to Sundar,FOUR!!Full on leg stump, makes room and flicks it to fine leg boundary.
16.6Coulter-Nile to Sundar,FOUR!!Yuzi fails to hold on at fine leg.
22:42
SRH 81/6 after 16 overs
Chahal to bowl, Markram on strike
15.1 Chahal to Markram, no run
15.2Chahal to Markram, 1 run
15.3Chahal to Shepherd, no run
15.4Chahal to Shepherd,OUT!!Bowled'im, full and straight, yorked himself, as he tried to sweep it.
Washington Sundar is the new batter
15.5Chahal to Sundar, 2 runs
15.6Chahal to Sundar, 1 run
22:40
SRH 77/5 after 15 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Markram on strike
14.1 Ashwin to Markram, 1 run
14.2 Ashwin to Shepherd, no run
14.3Ashwin to Shepherd, 1 run
14.4Ashwin to Markram, 1 run
14.5Ashwin to Shepherd, 2 runs
14.6Ashwin to Shepherd, no run
22:35
SRH 72/5 after 14 overs
Coulter-NIle to bowl, Markram on strike
13.1 Coulter-NIle toMarkram,1 run
13.2Coulter-NIle to Shepherd, 1 lb
13.3Coulter-NIle to Markram, 1 run
13.4Coulter-NIle to Shepherd, 2 run, again tries to hit, miscues it.
13.5Coulter-NIle to Shepherd,SiX!!Short ball on leg stump, swivels andhits it to fine leg
13.6Coulter-NIle to Shepherd,SIX!!Short ball on leg stump, swivels andhits it to fine leg
22:31
SRH55/5 after 13 overs
Chahal to bowl, Markram on stirke.
12.1 Chahal to Markram, 1 run, short ball, he mishits it trying to hit it over mid wicket, ball goes to long off. Coulter-NIle over runs.
12.2 Chahal to Shepherd, 2run
12.3 Chahal to Shepherd, 1 run
12.4 Chahal to Markram,FOUR!!Halftracker, hit over extra cover.
12.5 Chahal to Markram, 2 run
12.6 Chahal to Markram, 1 run
22:29
SRH 44/5 after 12 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Markram on strike
11.1 Ashwin to Markram, 1 run
11.2Ashwin to Shepherd, no run
11.3Ashwin to Shepherd, 2run
11.4Ashwin to Shepherd, no run
11.5Ashwin to Shepherd,1 lb
11.6Ashwin to Markram, 1 run
22:24
SRH 39/5 after 11 overs
Chahal to bowl, Markram on strike
10.1 Chahal to Markram, 1 run
10.2 Chahal to Samad,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Again down the track and hits it straight. A skier for the fielder at cow corner who takes it comfortably.
Romario Shepherd is the next batter
10.3Chahal to Shepherd, 1 run
10.4Chahal to Markram, no run
10.5Chahal to Markram, 1 run
10.6Chahal to Shepherd, no run
22:21
SRH 36/4 after 10 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Samad on strike
9.1 Ashwin to Samad, no run
9.2 Ashwin to Samad, 1run
9.3Ashwin to Markram, 1 run
9.4Ashwin to Samad, 1 run
9.5Ashwin to Markram, 1 run
9.6Ashwin to Samad, 1 run
22:14
SRH 32/4 after 9 overs
Chahal to bowl, Markram on strike
8.1 Chahal to Markram, 1 run
8.2Chahal to Sharma,WICKET!! CAUGHT!!Sharma dances down, reaches to the pitch of the ball, but could not get the elevation. Shimron Hetmyer takes a simple catch at long on.
We're back after timeout. New batter is Abdul Samad
8.3Chahal to Samad, 1 run
8.4Chahal to Markram, no run
8.5Chahal to Markram, 1 run
8.6Chahal to Samad, 1 run
22:11
SRH 28/3 after 8 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Markram on strike
7.1 Ashwin to Markram, 1 run
7.2Ashwin to Sharma, 1 run
7.3Ashwin to Markram, no run
7.4Ashwin to Markram, no run
7.5Ashwin to Markram, 1 run
7.6Ashwin to Sharma,FOUR!!down the ground to long off
22:06
SRH 21/3 after 7 overs
Coulter-Nile to bowl, Abhishek Sharma is on strike.
6.1 Coulter-Nile to Sharma, 1 run
6.2Coulter-Nile to Markram, no run
6.3Coulter-Nile to Markram, no run
6.4Coulter-Nile to Markram, wide
6.4Coulter-Nile to Markram, no run
6.5Coulter-Nile to Markram,FOUR!!Short of length, pulls it infront of mid-on.
6.6Coulter-Nile to Markram, 1 run
22:02
SRH 14/3 after 6 overs
Prasidh to bowl his thrid over, Sharma is on stirke.
5.1 Prasidh to Sharma, no run
5.2Prasidh to Sharma, no run
5.3Prasidh to Sharma, no run
5.4Prasidh to Sharma, no run
5.5Prasidh to Sharma, 1 run
5.6Prasidh to Markram, no run
21:55
SRH 13/3 after 5 overs
Boult to bowl, Sharma is on strike
4.1 Boult to Sharma, 1 run
4.2Boult to Pooran, no run
4.3Boult to Pooran, no run
4.4Boult to Pooran, wide
4.4Boult to Pooran, no run
4.5Boult to Pooran,OUT! LBW!! Full on stumps, hits his pads, as he looks to hit it across the line.
Aiden Markram is the next batter.
4.6Boult to Markram,FOUR!!Full ball, swings in, goes to fine leg
21:50
SRH 7/2 after 4 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Rahul on strike.
3.1 Prasidh to Rahul,OUT!!Caught, short length, pitches on off stump and straightens, Rahul edge it to Sanju.
Nicholas Pooran walksout to bat
3.2Prasidh to Pooran, no run
3.3Prasidh to Pooran, no run
3.4Prasidh to Pooran, no run
3.5 Prasidh to Pooran, no run
3.6Prasidh to Pooran, no run
21:47
SRH 7/1 after 3 overs
Boult to continue, Sharma on strike
2.1 Boult to Sharma, no run
2.2 Boult to Sharma, no run
2.3Boult to Sharma, no run
2.4Boult to Sharma, no run
2.5Boult to Sharma, 4 leg byes
2.6Boult to Sharma, no run
21:39
SRH 3/1 after 2 overs
Prasidh Krishna to bowl, Abhishek Sharma on strike
1.1 Prasidh to Sharma, no run
1.2Prasidh to Sharma, no run
1.3Prasidh to Sharma, 1 run
1.4Prasidh to Kane,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Short of good length, outside off, Kane nicks it, Sanju reaches to it but deflects it to first slip who dive forward to take stunner.
Rahul Tripathi walks out
1.5Prasidh to Rahul, no run
1.6Prasidh to Rahul, no run
21:35
SRH 2/0 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start, Kane Williamson on strike.
0.1 Boult to Kane, no run
0.2Boult to Kane, no run
0.3Boult to Kane, 2 run
0.4Boult to Kane, no run
0.5Boult to Kane, no run
0.6Boult to Kane, no run
21:31
We are back with the SRH innings. As umpires walk out to middle with RR fielders taking on the field. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson walks out.
21:15
RR 210/6 after 20 overs
Natarajan to bowl the last over, Hetymer on strike
19.1 Natarajan to Hetmyer, Full length, ramps it to fine leg forFOUR!!
19.2 Natarajan to Hetmyer,BOWLED!! YORKER!!Nails it to perfectiom.
Nathan Coulter-Nile walks in.
19.3Natarajan to Coulter-Nile, 1 lb
19.4Natarajan to Parag, 1 run
19.5Natarajan to Coulter-Nile, 1 run
19.6 Natarajan to Parag,OUT!! CAUGHT BEHIND THE STUMPS!! Full length on legside, Parag tries to flick it to fine leg, only edges it to Nicholar Pooran who dives and takes it to his left.
21:10
RR 203/4 after 19 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Hetmyer on strike.
18.1 Bhuvi to Hetmyer, 1 run
18.2Bhuvi to Parag,1 runExcellent fielding there!Outside off, Parag tries to hit it, lacks timing, ball goes to long-off
18.3Bhuvi to Hetmyer,SIX!!Short ball, outside off, Hangs back, slaps it over long-off.
18.4Bhuvi to Hetmyer,SIX!!Short ball, baseball shot to long on
18.5Bhuvi to Hetmyer, no run
18.6Bhuvi to Hetmyer, 1 run
21:05
RR 188/4 after 18 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike
17.1 Natarajan to Hetmyer, 1 run
17.2Natarajan to Parag,FOUR! Low full tosson his pads, times it to perfection, ball races to the cow corner.
17.3Natarajan to Parag, 1 run
17.4Natarajan to Hetmyer,SIX!!Low full toss on offstump, Hetmyer dispatches it to long on boundary
17.5Natarajan to Hetmyer, wide
17.5Natarajan to Hetmyer,FOUR!! Attempted yorker, Hetmyer creams it to cover, Sundar fails to stop it.
17.6 Natarajan to Hetmyer, 1 run
20:56
RR 170/4 after 17 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Sanju on strike
16.1 Bhuvi to Sanju,OUT! CAUGHT!Sanju waits on backfoor and tries to muscle it over long-off, Hard length couldn't time it
Riyan Parag walks out to bat
16.2Bhuvi to Parag,FOUR!!Good length, drives it covers.
16.3Bhuvi to Parag, 1 run
16.4Bhuvi to Hetmyer, wide,SRH reviews!Short ball on body, Hetmyer tries to pull it as ball goes past his gloves.NOT OUT!
16.4Bhuvi to Hetmyer, 1 run
16.5Bhuvi to Parag,SRH reviews!Excellent ball good length onstumps, comes back in, Parag had no clue, plays and misses it.REVIEW LOST
16.6Bhuvi to Parag, no run
20:49
RR 163/3 after 16 overs
Sundar to bowl, Sanju on strike.
15.1 Sundar to Sanju, no run
15.2Sundar to Sanju, no run
15.3Sundar to Sanju,SIX!!In the slot outside off stump, slog sweeps it into the night sky over cow corner.
15.4Sundar to Sanju,SIX!!Short length, goes back, hits it to square leg. FIFTY FOR SANJU.
15.5Sundar to Sanju, 1 run
15.6Sundar to Hetmyer, 2 run
20:44
RR 148/3 after 15 overs
Malik tobowl, DDP on strike
14.1 Malik to DDP,FOUR!!Hangs back for short ball, hits it to cow corner
14.2Malik to DDP, 1 run
14.3Malik to Sanju,FOUR!!Malik to Full on leg, Samson waits for it, uses his pace and flicks it.
14.4Malik to Sanju, 1 run
14.5Malik to DDP, no run
14.6Malik to DDP,BOWLED!! OUT!Cuts him in half, hits the timber. Good length coming back in
20:39
RR 138/2 after 14 overs
DDP on strike.
13.1 Shepherd to DDP,FOUR!! Good length on off, heaves it to legside boundary.
13.2Shepherd to DDP,SIX!!Full length, hits it straight over bowler.
13.3Shepherd to DDP, 2 runs
13.4Shepherd to DDP,FOUR!!Glanced it to fine leg boundary.
13.5Shepherd to DDP, no run
13.6Shepherd to DDP, 1run
20:34
RR a121/2 fter 13 overs
Malik to bowl, DDP on strike.
12.1Malik to DDP, 2run
12.2Malik to DDP, no run
12.3Malik to DDP, 1 run
12.4Malik to Sanju, wide, off side wide.
12.4Malik to Sanju, 1 lb
12.5Malik to DDP, no run
12.6Malik to DDP, wide
12.6Malik to DDP, 1lb
20:29
RR 114/2 after 12 overs
Natarajan to bowl, DDP on strike.
11.1 Natarajan to DDP,SIX!Good length, of the backfoot, hits it over cow corner
11.2Natarajan to DDP, no run
11.3Natarajan to DDP,1 run
11.4Natarajan to Sanju, 1 run
11.5Natarajan to DDP,FOUR!! Full length on fourth stump, dispatched to mid-off
11.6Natarajan to DDP, 1 run
20:24
RR 101/2 after 11 overs
Sanju on strike.
10.1 Sundar to Sanju,SIX!! Short length ball, Sanju punishes it. HIts it over mid-on.
10.2 Sundar to Sanju, 1 run
10.3Sundar to DDP, 1 run
10.4Sundar to Sanju,FOUR!!Short again, reverse hits it to fine leg.
10.5Sundar to Sanju, 2 runs
10.6Sundar to Sanju, no run
20:19
RR 87/2 after 10 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Devdutt Paddikal on strike
9.1 Shepherd to DDP, 1 run
9.2 Shepherd to Sanju, wide, down the leg.
9.2Shepherd to Sanju,SIX!!!Short length, on pads, Sanju guides it to fine leg.
9.3Shepherd to Sanju, 1 run
9.4Shepherd to DDP, no run
9.5Shepherd to DDP, no run
9.6Shepherd to DDP, no run
20:13
RR 78/2 after 9 overs
Umran Mallik to bowl, Buttler on strike.
8.1 Mallik to Buttler, OUT!! CAUGHT!good length, Buttler misses it, Pooran appeals.SRHreviews! Spike as ball leaves the bat.
DDP walks out to bat.
8.2Mallik to DDP, 1 run
8.3Mallik to Sanju, 1 run
8.4Mallik to DDP, no run
8.5Mallik to DDP, no run
8.6Mallik to DDP, 1 run
20:08
RR 75/1 after 8 overs
Abhishek Sharma to bowl, Buttler on strike.
7.1 Sharma to Buttler, 1 run
7.2 Sharma to Sanju, 2 runs
7.3Sharma to Sanju,FOUR!!Short ball, goes back, heaves it over cow corner.
7.4Sharma to Sanju, 2 run
7.5Sharma to Sanju, no run
7.6Sharma to Sanju,SIX!Half tracker, pulls it in front of long off
20:02
RR 60/1 after 7 overs
Romario Shepherd to bowl, Jaiswal on strike
6.1 Shephard to Jaiswal, OUT!! CAUGHT! Good length ball, tries to pull, Makram takes it comfortably at backward square leg.
Strategic time out taken. Sanju Samson walks out to bat.
6.2Shephard to Sanju, 1 run
6.3Shephard to Buttler, 1 run
6.4Shephard to Sanju, no run
6.5Shephard to Sanju, no run
6.6Shephard to Sanju, no run
19:56
RR 58/0 after 6 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Jaiswal on strike.
6.1 Natarajan to Jaiswal,FOUR!!Down the track, carved over backward point
6.2Natrajan to Jaiswal, no run
6.3Natarajan to Jaiswal, wide
6.3Natarajan to Jaiswal, 1 run
6.4Natarajan to Buttler, no run
6.5Natarajan to Buttler, no run
6.6Natarajan to Buttler, no run
19:50
RR 52/0 after 5 overs
Washington Sunder to bowl, Jaiswal on strike
4.1 Sunder to Jaiswal, 1 run, NO BALL!!
4.1Sunder to Buttler, 1 run
4.2 Sunder to Jaiswal,SIX!!Half tracker, on off, Jaiswal connects it over long on.
4.3Sunder to Jaiswal, 1 run
4.4Sunder to Buttler,SIX!! Around the wicket, in the slot on off, hits it over long on.
4.5Sunder to Buttler, 1 run
4.6Sunder to Jaiswal, 1 run
19:44
RR 34/0 after 4 overs
Umran Mallick to bowl, Buttler on strike.
3.1 Umran to Buttler,FOUR!!Full lenght on fourth stump, Buttler edges as he tries to hit over mid-on, ball goes to point
3.2Umran to Buttler,SIX!!Good length ball, ramps it over Keeper.
3.3Umran to Buttler,FOUR!! EDGE!!Over Abdul Samad at first slip, ball runs to third man boundary.NO BALL!!
3.3Umran to Buttler, no run
3.4Umran to Buttler, no run
3.5Umran to Buttler, no run
3.6Umran to Buttler,SIX!!!Short length, outside off, Buttler guides it to point
19:38
RR 13/0 after 3 overs
Bhuvi to continue, Jaiswal on strike.
2.1 Bhuvi to Jaiswal, 1 run
2.2Bhuvi to Buttler, 1 run
2.3Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run
2.4Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run, full ball swinging in, Jaiswal just puts the bat down in time! NO BALL.
2.4Bhuvi toJaiswal,FOUR!!Again low full toss on leg, Jaiswal shuffles across off stump and hits it to fine leg.
2.5Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run
2.6 Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run
19:34
RR 6/0 after 2 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Jaiswal on strike.
1.1 Shepherd to Jaiswal, no run
1.2Shepherd to Jaiswal, 1 run
1.3Shepherd to Buttler, no run
1.4Shepherd to Buttler, no run, tries to ramp it, ball hits the pad
1.5Shepherd to Buttler,FOUR!!Pitched up, mid-on cannot save it.
1.6Shepherd to Buttler, no run
19:28
RR 1/0 after 1 over
Bhuvesnhwar Kumar to start, Jos Butler on strike.
0.1 Kumar to Jos, no run, little bit movement away from Jos.
0.2Kumar to Jos, no run
0.3Kumar to Jos, no run
0.4Kumar to Jos, no run, comes in, fulle
0.5Kumar to Jos,OUT!! OH NO!!! It's a no ball.Buttler stays.Full outside off, Buttler chases it and edges it to Samad at first slip
0.5Kumar to Jos, no run.
0.6Kumar to Jos, no run
19:14
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Butlermarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Sunrisers Hyderabad:Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
18:58
Toss
SRH Captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
18:27
Rajasthan, on the other hand, can rely on their batting lineup
RR have a lot of batting options with the power to accelerate whenever required. They would want Shimron Hetmyer to be the enforcer in the middle order. And the spin duo of Ashwin and Chahal could be the best in the tournament.
18:26
As SRH look to move past their disastrous 2021 season, here's where their strengths lie
The bowling attack is a mixture of youth and experience with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T. Natarajan. If captain Kane Williamson is at the top of his game, SRH will have a very good season.
18:23
Match 5 of IPL 2022 is a battle of teams that were at the bottom of the table last season
The toss is scheduled for 7 pm while the two teams will square off at 7:30 pm
