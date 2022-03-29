IPL 2022 | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live: SRH win the toss and opt to bowl first
IPL 2022 | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live: SRH win the toss and opt to bowl first
updated: Mar 29 2022, 19:50 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 5 between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
19:44
RR 34/0 after 4 overs
Umran Mallick to bowl, Buttler on strike.
3.1 Umran to Buttler,FOUR!!Full lenght on fourth stump, Buttler edges as he tries to hit over mid-on, ball goes to point
3.2Umran to Buttler,SIX!!Good length ball, ramps it over Keeper.
3.3Umran to Buttler,FOUR!! EDGE!!Over Abdul Samad at first slip, ball runs to third man boundary.NO BALL!!
3.3Umran to Buttler, no run
3.4Umran to Buttler, no run
3.5Umran to Buttler, no run
3.6Umran to Buttler,SIX!!!Short length, outside off, Buttler guides it to point
19:38
RR 13/0 after 3 overs
Bhuvi to continue, Jaiswal on strike.
2.1 Bhuvi to Jaiswal, 1 run
2.2Bhuvi to Buttler, 1 run
2.3Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run
2.4Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run, full ball swinging in, Jaiswal just puts the bat down in time! NO BALL.
2.4Bhuvi toJaiswal,FOUR!!Again low full toss on leg, Jaiswal shuffles across off stump and hits it to fine leg.
2.5Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run
2.6 Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run
19:34
RR 6/0 after 2 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Jaiswal on strike.
1.1 Shepherd to Jaiswal, no run
1.2Shepherd to Jaiswal, 1 run
1.3Shepherd to Buttler, no run
1.4Shepherd to Buttler, no run, tries to ramp it, ball hits the pad
1.5Shepherd to Buttler,FOUR!!Pitched up, mid-on cannot save it.
1.6Shepherd to Buttler, no run
19:28
RR 1/0 after 1 over
Bhuvesnhwar Kumar to start, Jos Butler on strike.
0.1 Kumar to Jos, no run, little bit movement away from Jos.
0.2Kumar to Jos, no run
0.3Kumar to Jos, no run
0.4Kumar to Jos, no run, comes in, fulle
0.5Kumar to Jos,OUT!! OH NO!!! It's a no ball.Buttler stays.Full outside off, Buttler chases it and edges it to Samad at first slip
0.5Kumar to Jos, no run.
0.6Kumar to Jos, no run
19:14
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Butlermarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Sunrisers Hyderabad:Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
18:58
Toss
SRH Captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
18:27
Rajasthan, on the other hand, can rely on their batting lineup
RR have a lot of batting options with the power to accelerate whenever required. They would want Shimron Hetmyer to be the enforcer in the middle order. And the spin duo of Ashwin and Chahal could be the best in the tournament.
18:26
As SRH look to move past their disastrous 2021 season, here's where their strengths lie
The bowling attack is a mixture of youth and experience with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T. Natarajan. If captain Kane Williamson is at the top of his game, SRH will have a very good season.
18:23
Match 5 of IPL 2022 is a battle of teams that were at the bottom of the table last season
The toss is scheduled for 7 pm while the two teams will square off at 7:30 pm
RR 34/0 after 4 overs
Umran Mallick to bowl, Buttler on strike.
3.1 Umran to Buttler,FOUR!!Full lenght on fourth stump, Buttler edges as he tries to hit over mid-on, ball goes to point
3.2Umran to Buttler,SIX!!Good length ball, ramps it over Keeper.
3.3Umran to Buttler,FOUR!! EDGE!!Over Abdul Samad at first slip, ball runs to third man boundary.NO BALL!!
3.3Umran to Buttler, no run
3.4Umran to Buttler, no run
3.5Umran to Buttler, no run
3.6Umran to Buttler,SIX!!!Short length, outside off, Buttler guides it to point
RR 13/0 after 3 overs
Bhuvi to continue, Jaiswal on strike.
2.1 Bhuvi to Jaiswal, 1 run
2.2Bhuvi to Buttler, 1 run
2.3Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run
2.4Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run, full ball swinging in, Jaiswal just puts the bat down in time! NO BALL.
2.4Bhuvi toJaiswal,FOUR!!Again low full toss on leg, Jaiswal shuffles across off stump and hits it to fine leg.
2.5Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run
2.6 Bhuvi to Jaiswal, no run
RR 6/0 after 2 overs
Shepherd to bowl, Jaiswal on strike.
1.1 Shepherd to Jaiswal, no run
1.2Shepherd to Jaiswal, 1 run
1.3Shepherd to Buttler, no run
1.4Shepherd to Buttler, no run, tries to ramp it, ball hits the pad
1.5Shepherd to Buttler,FOUR!!Pitched up, mid-on cannot save it.
1.6Shepherd to Buttler, no run
RR 1/0 after 1 over
Bhuvesnhwar Kumar to start, Jos Butler on strike.
0.1 Kumar to Jos, no run, little bit movement away from Jos.
0.2Kumar to Jos, no run
0.3Kumar to Jos, no run
0.4Kumar to Jos, no run, comes in, fulle
0.5Kumar to Jos,OUT!! OH NO!!! It's a no ball.Buttler stays.Full outside off, Buttler chases it and edges it to Samad at first slip
0.5Kumar to Jos, no run.
0.6Kumar to Jos, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Butlermarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Rajasthan Royals:Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.
Sunrisers Hyderabad:Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Toss
SRH Captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Rajasthan, on the other hand, can rely on their batting lineup
RR have a lot of batting options with the power to accelerate whenever required. They would want Shimron Hetmyer to be the enforcer in the middle order. And the spin duo of Ashwin and Chahal could be the best in the tournament.
As SRH look to move past their disastrous 2021 season, here's where their strengths lie
The bowling attack is a mixture of youth and experience with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T. Natarajan. If captain Kane Williamson is at the top of his game, SRH will have a very good season.
Match 5 of IPL 2022 is a battle of teams that were at the bottom of the table last season
The toss is scheduled for 7 pm while the two teams will square off at 7:30 pm