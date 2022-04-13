IPL 2022 | Team Analysis of MI vs PBKS: Mumbai Indians eye resurgence as Punjab Kings aim to gain momentum

The Mumbai Indians (MI), who are eyeing a resurgence after having lost four matches on the trot, will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS), a team of hard hitters who have just managed to stay afloat so far with two wins and two losses, in the 23rd IPL match today. The battle will take place at MCA, Pune, where the black soil pitch appears to aid spinners more than the fast bowlers. It is the only ground in this season where dew is not the deciding factor at the toss.

Here is our team analysis:

Team analysis of Mumbai Indians:

Strengths: Even though the side has been struggling to put a playing XI that looks threatening, some players have managed to carve out their names while some have lived up to theirs. The lot includes names like Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Surya with a strike rate of 152 and 128 against fast bowlers and slower balls, respectively, play strokes each ball with equal domination. Another player, that looks at ease is Tilak Varma, who paces his innings according to the situation, and rotates the strike with equal ease. Jasprit Bumrah has had the most impact in the matches played, with a dot ball percentage of 66.67 and 50 in the powerplay and slog overs, respectively.

Weaknesses: In the past, the successful Mumbai Indians teams always had an attacking opener, a stable middle order, pinch hitters, and an efficient bowling attack that took wickets in the powerplays. This season they’ve lacked bowlers who could pick wickets in the powerplays and an attacking opener. Ishan Kishan’s weakness against the away-going delivery has been exploited well by the bowlers. The team needs to bring in Riley Meredith for Jayadev Unadkat/Basil Thampi and Fabian Allen for Ramandeep Singh.

Team analysis for Punjab Kings:

Strengths: A clear approach of going all out from the start more often than not has put opposition bowlers on the backfoot. Liam Livingstone's batting, bowling, and in the field performance has been sensational. Arshdeep Singh easily fools the batter and deceives them with his variety. He picks a wicket every four balls in the second half of the innings with a vicious bouncer and great back of the hand.

Weaknesses: Inconsistency and eagerness to score runs have plagued Mayank Agarwal this season. With an average of 10, he has been a walking wicket for the bowlers. Odean Smith hasn’t lived up to his expectations both with the bat and the ball. The bowling takes predominance over the batting where he has a dismissal economy rate of 12.75. If PBKS wants to start winning, they need to address the Odean Smith issue before it’s too late. They can bring in Bhanuka Rajapaksa for Jitesh Sharma and Rishi Dhawan for Odean Smith.

Impact player for MI:

Suryakumar Yadav: He can sweep, play inside-out or run with equal ease against spinners and fast bowlers. He reads the situation well in advance and plays accordingly. This was on display in the match against the RCB.

Impact player for PBKS:

Liam Livingstone: A ruthless batter with a smiling face, he has been a livewire for PBKS on the field, which makes him an impact player for his side.

Head-to-head: 28

MI won: 15

PBKS won: 13

NR: 0

