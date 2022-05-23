IPL 2022: Titans look to ace Royals test

Having bossed the near two-month long league phase like seasoned campaigners, newcomers Gujarat Titans will be looking to come out firing all cylinders in the week that matters the most as they take on a rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 here at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Right from their opening game against fellow debutantes Lucknow Super Giants back in late March, the Titans have emerged as the team to beat this season. They were the first ones to secure a play-off berth, topped the points table with some fascinating performances and look like a well-oiled machine capable of handling any situation.

While there have been some dashing individual performances for the Titans, the most impressive aspect about them is multiple players throwing their hands up and bailing them out of precarious positions. Be it Rahul Tewatia slamming two sixes off the final two balls to secure an incredible win over Punjab Kings, Rashid Khan’s blitzkriegs against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad or Wriddhiman Saha turning the clock back… the Titans have found multiple heroes in a statement-making debut season.

With every thrilling win, the belief and camaraderie in the camp has risen. Saha and Shubhman Gill have delivered as an opening pair, skipper Hardik Pandya, looking very much like the all-rounder who dazzled for Mumbai Indians and India until injuries derailed his journey, has rediscovered his mojo with the bat and the ball, the dangerous David Miller has finally looked a settled man while Tewatia and Rashid have been brutal lower down, giving them a potent look on the batting front.

They’ve looked solid on the bowling front too with Mohammed Shami getting those crucial early breakthroughs consistently along with fellow pacer Lockie Ferguson. Rashid, slow to start off, has found his range, not just going under 7 runs per over but bagging 18 wickets — joint highest in the camp along with Shami. Pandya has also chipped in beautifully with his medium pacers, Titans looking a complete package.

All that will be put under severe test against Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions who have played some rousing cricket themselves. They too have a solid batting line-up — Jos Buttler blasting three centuries and an equal number of half-centuries, skipper Sanju Samson finally displaying some consistency, R Ashwin taking everyone by surprise with his pinch-hitting and Shimron Hetmyer adding power and muscle in the middle.

Where Royals have actually excelled and looked superior to others is on the bowling front. Yuzvendra Chahal, let go by the Royal Challengers Bangalore after last season, has delivered a career-resurrecting performance, bagging 26 wickets to adorn the Purple Cap. Chahal has also found an ideal partner in Ashwin, who hasn’t bagged wickets by the heap but has changed games with his intelligent and economical bowling. Pacers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna too have been incisive and putting to sword such a strong attack won’t be easy for the Titans.

One worry for both the teams will be change in venue. Having played in Mumbai and Pune until now, Kolkata will offer a different challenge. Also, threat of rain looms over the game. The mornings have been muggy the last couple of days with rain and thunder lashing in the evenings, and the same weather is predicted until Wednesday.