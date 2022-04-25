IPL 2022 | Will RCB be able to halt Buttler juggernaut?

The last time Rajasthan and Bangalore met, Yuzvendra Chahal, humbled the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up. Eventually, it was Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik who got the Challengers over the line. This 39th match of the season will be at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Here is the analysis:

Team analysis for RCB

Strengths: One of their biggest strengths this season has been the middle order. Through repeated failures at the top, the middle order has bailed them out. Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai have scored 44% of the total runs scored by the team.

They've also turned matches on their head with some exemplary work on the field.

Josh Hazlewood goes for 8.5 runs an over, Shahbaz Ahmed goes at 8.6, Wanindu Hasaranga at 8.5, and Harshal Patel at 7.42. They have been given a defined role and have contributed to the team’s success.

Weaknesses: The top order hasn't fired as a unit, rather there have been performances in patches. Virat Kohli has scored two ducks in a row and is a cause for concern.

Anuj Rawat is on a short leash after a string of poor scores. He can be replaced by Mahipal Lomror, a quality left-handed batter who can play spin and pace with equal ease.

Faf du Plessis' troubles against spin are also well known. This gets magnified with an attack that has R Ashwin and Chahal.

Team analysis for RR

Strengths: The batting may not be too deep but they're powerful. Jos Buttler has three centuries so far and we're only at the halfway mark. The bowling has been phenomenal with probably the best attack in the tournament. Both Ashwin and Chahal have done exceptionally well against du Plessis with a strike rate of 112 and 100, and dot ball percentage of 30%, and 28.6% respectively.

Obed McCoy, RR's third fast-bowling option, bowls the crunch overs well and in the last three years, has picked up a wicket every 7 balls with a dot ball percentage of 35% in the slog overs.

Weaknesses: The batting has a soft centre that's vulnerable with Riyan Parag struggling to score runs and ends at number six.

McCoy may have a good strike rate and average but he leaks runs at 14 an over and that's a worry.

Impact player for RCB

Glenn Maxwell: A handy off-spinner in the powerplay, a gun fielder and a batter who can strike the ball long and clean, Maxwell has found a good home at RCB. He's the one who delivers the much-needed firepower in the middle overs.

Impact player for RR

Jos Buttler: He is already near 500 runs at the halfway stage of the season. He's a player who knows when to take time at the start, when to accelerate and how to play across 20 overs. If he's not dismissed early, it's will be an advantage RR.

Head-to-head:

Total: 26 matches

RCB: 13

RR: 10

NR: 3

