IPL 2023: Conway, Dube power CSK to 226 against RCB

Chennai Super Kings scored 226 for six against Royal Challengers Banaglore in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.
Asked to bat first, opener Devon Conway struck 83 off 45 balls and was involved in a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20 balls).
Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who blazed away to a 27-ball 52 with the help of five sixes and two fours.
Brief scores:
Chennai Super Kings: 226/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 83, Shivam Dube 52; Mohammed Siraj 1/30).
