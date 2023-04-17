IPL 2023: Conway, Dube power CSK to 226 against RCB

IPL 2023: Conway, Dube power CSK to 226 against RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis had won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 17 2023, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 21:41 ist
Chennai Super Kings batters Devon Conway and Shivam Dube run between the wickets during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Monday, April 17, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Chennai Super Kings scored 226 for six against Royal Challengers Banaglore in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Asked to bat first, opener Devon Conway struck 83 off 45 balls and was involved in a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20 balls).

Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who blazed away to a 27-ball 52 with the help of five sixes and two fours.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 226/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 83, Shivam Dube 52; Mohammed Siraj 1/30).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RCB
CSK
ipl 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

 