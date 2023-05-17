IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab Kings' play-off chances with 15-run win

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs in an IPL encounter to hurt the latter's chances of qualifying for the play-offs, here on Wednesday.

Batting first, Prithvi Shaw was finally back among runs with a 38-ball 54, while South African Rilee Rossouw smashed a scintillating 82 not out off 37 balls as Delhi Capitals scored 213 for 2.

Skipper David Warner also contributed 46 off 31 balls with DC top order posting a decent total. It is their highest total of the season.

For Punjab Kings, Sam Curran had figures of 2 for 36 in four overs.

In reply, Liam Livingstone scored 94 off 48 balls but Punjab Kings managed only 198/8 in the end.

DC are now on 10 points from 13 games while Punjab Kings stay on 12 points from 13 games and the best they can reach is 14 points.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 213/2 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 54, Rilee Rossouw 82 not out, David Warner 46; Sam Curran 2/36).

Punjab Kings 198/8 (Liam Livingstone 94; Anrich Nortje 2/36). DC win 15 runs.