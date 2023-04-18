IPL 2023: Green's fifty guides MI to 192 against SRH

IPL 2023: Green's fifty guides MI to 192 against SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 18 2023, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 21:41 ist
Mumbai Indians batter Cameron Green plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Cameron Green scored a timely half-century to help Mumbai Indians post a challenging 192 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, Cameron Green scored an unbeaten 64 off 40 deliveries with the help of six fours and a couple of maximums.

Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Verma (37) also provided valuable contributions.

Marco Jansen (2/43) snared two wickets for the home team while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31) and T Natarajan (1/50) took wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians 192 for 5 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 64 not out; Marco Jansen 2/43)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ipl 2023
SRH
MI
Sports News
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

Rivalry between Barcelona & Madrid takes turn for worse

Rivalry between Barcelona & Madrid takes turn for worse

Twitter to curb visibility of policy-violating tweets

Twitter to curb visibility of policy-violating tweets

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout

Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout

 