IPL 2023: Green's fifty guides MI to 192 against SRH

Cameron Green scored a timely half-century to help Mumbai Indians post a challenging 192 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, Cameron Green scored an unbeaten 64 off 40 deliveries with the help of six fours and a couple of maximums.

Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Verma (37) also provided valuable contributions.

Marco Jansen (2/43) snared two wickets for the home team while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31) and T Natarajan (1/50) took wickets apiece.

