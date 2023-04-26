IPL 2023: Jason Roy, Nitish Rana take KKR to 200 against RCB

IPL: Jason Roy, Nitish Rana take KKR to 200 against RCB

Roy scored his second fifty in three matches this IPL, making 56 from 29 balls with five sixes and four fours

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2023, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 21:50 ist
Kolkata Knight Riders batters Jason Roy and Narayan Jagadeesan run between the wickets during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Jason Roy top-scored with 56 as Kolkata Knight Riders produced a unified batting show to make 200 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match, here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Quit International Cricket: IPL franchises sound out 6 English players with multi-million pound deal
 

He added 83 runs for the first wicket with KKR opener N Jagadeesan, who made 27 from 29 balls.

KKR captain Nitish Rana made 21-ball 48, Venkatesh Iyer scored 31, Rinku Singh hit a 10-ball 18 not out, and David Weise made 12 not out off three balls with two sixes towards the end of the innings.

Brief scores: KKR 200 for 5 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 56, N Jagadeesan 27, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana 48; Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/41, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/24) vs RCB.

KKR
RCB
ipl 2023
Sports News

