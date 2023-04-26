IPL 2023: Jason Roy, Nitish Rana take KKR to 200 against RCB

Jason Roy top-scored with 56 as Kolkata Knight Riders produced a unified batting show to make 200 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match, here on Wednesday.

Roy scored his second fifty in three matches this IPL, making 56 from 29 balls with five sixes and four fours.

He added 83 runs for the first wicket with KKR opener N Jagadeesan, who made 27 from 29 balls.

KKR captain Nitish Rana made 21-ball 48, Venkatesh Iyer scored 31, Rinku Singh hit a 10-ball 18 not out, and David Weise made 12 not out off three balls with two sixes towards the end of the innings.

Brief scores: KKR 200 for 5 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 56, N Jagadeesan 27, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana 48; Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/41, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/24) vs RCB.