IPL 2023: KKR opt to bowl against SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.
The Knight Riders retained the team that defeated Gujarat Titans in their previous match.
Fresh from their maiden win of the season, SRH included Abhishek Sharma in place of Washington Sundar.
Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (capt), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Super thief' who inspired 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' held
JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons
Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?
Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong
Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution
Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings
DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...
How content is customised on social media to woo voters
As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry
Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?