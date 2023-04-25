IPL 2023: MI opt to bowl against GT

IPL 2023: MI opt to bowl against GT

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 25 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 19:18 ist
Fans gather outside the stadium and cheer for their favourite team before the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 25, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

MI made two changes bringing in Riley Meredith in place of an unwell Jofra Archer, while Kumar Kartikeya replaced Hrithik Shokeen.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (capt), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

ipl 2023
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Titans
MI
GT
Sports News

