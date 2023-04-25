IPL 2023: MI opt to bowl against GT

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.
MI made two changes bringing in Riley Meredith in place of an unwell Jofra Archer, while Kumar Kartikeya replaced Hrithik Shokeen.
GT are playing an unchanged squad.
Teams:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (capt), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book
Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather
Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony
China updates status of stationary Martian rover
Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final
Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford
Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing
Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures
Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials