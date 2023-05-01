IPL 2023: RCB opt to bat against LSG

IPL: RCB opt to bat against LSG

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 19:07 ist
LSG skipper K L Rahul (left); RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis. Credit: Agency Photos

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first in the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

The match is being played at the Ekana Sports City Stadium.

More to follow...

ipl 2023
Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants
Faf Du Plessis
Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL
K L Rahul

