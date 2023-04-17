IPL 2023: RCB to bowl against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

RCB named an unchanged squad, while CSK brought in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Sisanda Magala, who is injured.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.