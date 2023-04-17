IPL 2023: RCB to bowl against CSK

IPL 2023: RCB to bowl against CSK

RCB named an unchanged squad, while CSK brought in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Sisanda Magala, who is injured

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 17 2023, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 19:23 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore player Mohammad Siraj with team mates. Credit: PTI Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

RCB named an unchanged squad, while CSK brought in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Sisanda Magala, who is injured.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RCB
CSK
ipl 2023
IPL
Sports News
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

 