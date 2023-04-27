IPL 2023: RR choose to bat against CSK

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL game here on Thursday.

The Royals have brought in Adam Zampa in place of pacer Trent Boult, who misses out due to a niggle.

Table toppers CSK, on the other hand, are fielding the same playing XI.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.