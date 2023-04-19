IPL 2023: RR opt to bowl against LSG

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.
For RR, playing their first match at the Sawai Mansigh Stadium in four years, Jason Holder has come in place of Adam Zampa, while Quinton de Kock continues to sit on the LSG bench.
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/capt), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (capt), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi.
