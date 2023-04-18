IPL 2023: SRH opt to bowl against MI

IPL 2023: SRH opt to bowl against MI

SRH named the same team, while Mumbai brought in Jason Behrendorff in place of Duan Jansen

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 18 2023, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 19:28 ist
Sunrisers Hyderabad players. Credit: PTI Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Tuesday.

SRH named the same team, while Mumbai brought in Jason Behrendorff in place of Duan Jansen.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ipl 2023
SRH
MI
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

Rivalry between Barcelona & Madrid takes turn for worse

Rivalry between Barcelona & Madrid takes turn for worse

Twitter to curb visibility of policy-violating tweets

Twitter to curb visibility of policy-violating tweets

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout

Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout

 