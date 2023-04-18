IPL 2023: SRH opt to bowl against MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Tuesday.
SRH named the same team, while Mumbai brought in Jason Behrendorff in place of Duan Jansen.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad:Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and T Natarajan.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff.
