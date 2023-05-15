IPL 2023: SRH opt to field against Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Marco Jansen came in for Glenn Phillips in the SRH playing XI. Dasun Shanaka is making his debut for GT, while Sai Sudharasan replaced Vijay Shankar after the later was hit by a ball in the net on Sunday.

Also coming back into the GT lineup is Yash Dayal, who was smashed for five sixes by Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh more than a month back.

As part of a special initiative, the GT players are wearing lavender-coloured jerseys to raise awareness about cancer.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.