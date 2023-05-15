IPL 2023: SRH opt to field against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023: SRH opt to field against Gujarat Titans

As part of a special initiative, the GT players are wearing lavender-coloured jerseys to raise awareness about cancer

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 15 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 19:27 ist
Sunrisers Hyderabad. Credit: IANS Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Marco Jansen came in for Glenn Phillips in the SRH playing XI. Dasun Shanaka is making his debut for GT, while Sai Sudharasan replaced Vijay Shankar after the later was hit by a ball in the net on Sunday.

Also coming back into the GT lineup is Yash Dayal, who was smashed for five sixes by Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh more than a month back.

As part of a special initiative, the GT players are wearing lavender-coloured jerseys to raise awareness about cancer.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Cricket news
IPL
Indian Premier League
SRH
GT
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Gujarat Titans

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

 