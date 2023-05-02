IPL: Delhi Capitals score 130 for 8 against Gujarat Titans

Mohammed Shami snapped four wickets but Aman Hakim Khan made a 44-ball 51 to help Delhi Capitals post a modest 130 for 8 against Gujarat Giants in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Shami bowled a fiery spell, returning with figures of 4-0-11-4, while Mohit Sharma (2/33) and Rashid Khan (1/28) were also among wickets as the GT bowlers were on the money after DC opted to bat.

For Delhi, Aman Hakim Khan was the top scorer with a 44-ball 51. He added 50 off 54 balls with Axar Patel (27) and 53 off 27 balls with Ripal Patel (23).

Brief Score:

Delhi Capitals: 130 for 8 in 20 overs