Delhi Capitals score 130 for 8 against Gujarat Titans

IPL: Delhi Capitals score 130 for 8 against Gujarat Titans

For Delhi, Aman Hakim Khan was the top scorer with a 44-ball 51

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 02 2023, 21:14 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 22:15 ist
Delhi Capitals' Aman Hakim Khan plays a shot during the IPL match between DC and GT. Credit: AFP Photo

Mohammed Shami snapped four wickets but Aman Hakim Khan made a 44-ball 51 to help Delhi Capitals post a modest 130 for 8 against Gujarat Giants in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Shami bowled a fiery spell, returning with figures of 4-0-11-4, while Mohit Sharma (2/33) and Rashid Khan (1/28) were also among wickets as the GT bowlers were on the money after DC opted to bat.

For Delhi, Aman Hakim Khan was the top scorer with a 44-ball 51. He added 50 off 54 balls with Axar Patel (27) and 53 off 27 balls with Ripal Patel (23).

Brief Score:

Delhi Capitals: 130 for 8 in 20 overs

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
ipl 2023
IPL
Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

 