IPL displays world's largest cricket jersey, enters Guinness Book of world records

The former India head coach Ravi Shastri who was doing presenters' duties, announced it

IANS
IANS,
  • May 29 2022, 21:36 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 21:36 ist
Credit: Twitter/@IPL

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League has taken a giant leap by getting itself registered in the Guinness Book of World Records after displaying a giant jersey during the closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The former India head coach Ravi Shastri who was doing presenters' duties, announced it. The jersey was numbered 15, representing the 15th edition of the tournament. It also held the symbols of all the 10 teams that participated in IPL 2022.

Later, the IPL took to Twitter and shared a video of the jersey launch at the world's largest cricket stadium.

David Miller, the middle-order batter and one of the key persons behind Gujarat Titans' success, wants to soak in the atmosphere of the final in a completely packed stadium.

"It's been a long time, these finals don't come around too many times. The beautiful atmosphere here, I want to soak it up and I'm very excited," said the left-hander in a pre-final chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

