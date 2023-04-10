Lucknow defeats RCB by 1 wicket in nail biting finish

IPL: Lucknow defeats Bangalore by 1 wicket in nail biting finish

This is a developing story....

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2023, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 23:39 ist
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. credit: AFP Photo

Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in Indian Premier League. 

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore had posted a formidable 212 for two against Lucknow. Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had also smashed his way to 59 in only 29 balls to beef up RCB's total.

 

More to follow...

IPL
Lucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sports News
Cricket
ipl 2023

