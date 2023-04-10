IPL: Lucknow defeats Bangalore by 1 wicket in nail biting finish

Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in Indian Premier League.
Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore had posted a formidable 212 for two against Lucknow. Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had also smashed his way to 59 in only 29 balls to beef up RCB's total.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology
BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips
TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills
Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals
Coordination a must for glacier research
Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters
Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again
Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai