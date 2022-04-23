IPL play-offs and final will be held with full crowds

IPL play-offs and final will be held with full capacity crowds, Lucknow to host Women's Challenge from May 24

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 23 2022, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 09:43 ist

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday confirmed that the three-team Women's T20 Challenge will be held in Lucknow from May 24th to 28th after an apex council meeting of the board on Saturday.

In another major development, the first play-off and eliminator in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively will be held to full capacity.

"The Women's Challenge series will be held between May 24 and 28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," said BCCI president Ganguly.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," he added. 

