IPL: TV and Digital rights for 2023-2027 sold for Rs 43,050 crore

Auction for TV and digital rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the world's most-watched sporting event, concluded on Monday, even though it yet to be known which among global media giants including Disney, Sony and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries won the broadcasting rights for the lucrative cricket tournament.

The auction for TV rights value concluded at Rs 57 crore per match and digital rights value closed at Rs 48 crore per match. The overall TV and digital rights closed at Rs 43,050 crore for 2023-2027 media rights cycle, up from base price of Rs 30,340 crore.

The winner of Package A is all set to challenge the winner of Package B at an incremental bid of Rs 1 crore, according to media reports.

Round Two of bidding for Package C will begin at 2 pm, reports said.

More to follow...