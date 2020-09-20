Ishant suffers back injury during practice: Report

Ishant Sharma suffers back injury on eve of Delhi Capital's match against KXIP: Report

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 20 2020, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 21:08 ist
File PTI photo of Ishant Sharma.

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma suffered an injury during training on the eve of Delhi Capitals' IPL opener against Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday, according to a report.

A report in Cricbuzz said the 32-year-old Sharma injured his back during the practice session and is set to be sidelined for a considerable period of time.

Ishant, who has played 97 Tests, was, however, not a certainty to make it to the DC playing eleven as he has had an underwhelming IPL over the years.

Follow all the live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab here

India's Mohit Sharma along with South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortze were fielded as pacers in DC's match against KXIP on Sunday.

Ishant has had a history of injuries in the recent past. In January, he was sidelined due to an ankle injury and a month later returned to play a Test against New Zealand, got five in the first Test in Wellington but missed out after recurrence of same injury before the second Test in Christchurch.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Ishant Sharma
IPL 2020

What's Brewing

Thailand's growing protest movement

Thailand's growing protest movement

Global plastic production up by 60 MMT in five years

Global plastic production up by 60 MMT in five years

Hong Kong's first CBD cafe opens its doors to customers

Hong Kong's first CBD cafe opens its doors to customers

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

 