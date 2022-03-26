It's dominant DC vs new-look MI in | IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: SWOT Analysis

It's the clash of the blues! The Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals in Match 2 of this year's IPL at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While DC finished at the top of the table last season, their side failed to qualify for the IPL final. As for MI, they couldn't even make it to the playoffs last year. Here is our analysis:

The SWOT for DC

Strengths: The DC opening combo of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw could have been awesome but Warner is unavailable for the first couple of matches. Rishabh Pant remains a game-changing cog in the middle order. Axar Patel and Rovman Powell are powerful finishers.

Weaknesses: They have quality bowlers but some in their squad are unavailable. Anrich Nortje's fitness is a concern and he could miss the first few matches at least. Mitchell Marsh will also miss some clashes. And Kuldeep Yadav needs to rediscover his mojo to make an impact.

Opportunities: Sarfaraz Khan and Yash Dhull will be looking to demonstrate their worth on the back of a dominant run in the recently concluded league stage of the Ranji Trophy.

Threats: The non-availability of Warner leaves a gaping hole at the top that's not easy to fill. The uncertainty over Nortje's injury is a major hurdle. Also, MI's Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan could be unstoppable if they get going.

The SWOT for MI

Strengths: MI have traditionally been a batting-heavy side. That trend continues with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma at the top and Kieron Pollard along with Tim David set as finishers. Jasprit Bumrah remains their trump card in every clash.

Weaknesses: The ever-dependable Surya Kumar Yadav will miss the first match as he continues to recover from a thumb injury. The support bowling for Bumrah does not look threatening. The lack of a quality Indian spinner might return to haunt the team in the second half of the season when the pitches slow down.

Opportunities: MI are generally slow starters in the IPL but playing in Mumbai might just provide them the tonic that they require to hit the ground running.

Threats: The non-availability of SKY robs the middle order of considerable heft. They will need one of their new entrants to step up in the interim. If not, their campaign could go off track quickly.

Head-to-head:

Matches played: 30

MI: 16

DC: 14

Impact player for DC

Rishabh Pant: As full-time captain, Pant needs to lead from the front with a string of big scores across the 14 games that are accumulated in his unique style. That will set the tone for the others to follow.

Impact player for MI

Jasprit Bumrah: With red soil pitches in Mumbai offering bounce and movement, Bumrah may enjoy this season quite a bit. He will be a constant threat to batters at every stage of the innings.

