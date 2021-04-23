Rahul, Gayle take PBKS to 9-wicket victory over MI

K L Rahul, Chris Gayle take PBKS to 9-wicket victory over MI

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2021, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 23:09 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

K L Rahul and Chris Gayle's careful partnership led Punjab Kings to a 9-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Friday. 

Rahul added 60 of 52 balls while Gayle nearly hit a half-century with an unbeaten 43. 

In the first innings, Mumbai Indians batsmen crawled to put 131 on the board against Punjab Kings.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was the only batter to stand out with his controlled 63 runs of 52 balls as the middle-order failed to combat PBKS's bowling.

More to follow...

 

    

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Premier League
IPL 2021
Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings
K L Rahul
Rohit Sharma

