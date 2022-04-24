K L Rahul hits second IPL ton to take LSG to 168-6 against MI

KL Rahul continued his fairytale run against Mumbai Indians with a magnificent second hundred of the season but Lucknow Super Giants were restricted to a par-score of 168 for six in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Rahul, who had scored a century against MI a few days back, smashed an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls with the help of 12 fours and four maximums but he didn't get enough help from the other batters.

Manish Pandey had a 58-run stand with Rahul but he lacked intent during his run-a-ball 22, while Marcus Stoinis (0), Krunal Pandya (1) and Deepak Hooda (10) paraded back to the hut in quick succession.

Later, Rahul added another 47 off 25 balls with young Ayush Badoni (14) to take LSG to a competitive score.

For MI, Australian Daniel Sams, who had snapped four wickets the other day against Chennai Super Kings, had a forgettable evening as he conceded 40 runs in his four overs.

Kieron Pollard pulled things back a bit as he snapped two wickets in two overs, while Riley Meredith accounted for two but conceded 40, with Jasprit Bumrah once again displaying his brilliance as an all-format great.

After deciding to bowl, the MI bowlers were on the money at the start with Bumrah dealing the first blow, removing Quinton de Kock (10) with Rohit Sharma taking a low dipping catch at short cover.

MI used four bowlers in the powerplay with LSG managing only 32 for one in the first six overs.

Rahul and Pandey struggled to up the ante as pressure was maintained from both ends.

Rahul then sprung into action with a maximum over deep mid-wicket off Unadkat, while Pandey deposited Meredith into the sightscreen.

THe LSG skipper then pulled one across the deep mid-wicket, before cutting the next ball over point for successive boundaries as the Lucknow team racked up 17 runs to reach 72 for one at the half way stage.

Bumrah was brought back into the attack but Rahul send him across deep square leg and then picked up a single to complete another fifty.

Pandey's (22) struggle ended with a top-edge off a short ball from Pollard to Meredith.

Rahul clobbered Sams over long-on to leave the bowler shaken, who ended up bowling three successive wide balls.

The next legitimate delivery was sent over deep backward point by Rahul but the bowler somewhat redeemed himself in the fifth ball with Marcus Stoinis holing out to Tilak varma at deep mid-wicket.

After Pollard and Meredith removed Pandya and Hooda quickly, Ayush Badoni joined Rahul, who continued to get the boundaries for LSG.

Rahul slammed Bumrah for a couple of fours, before smashing Unadkat for three more in the next over.

He reached three figures with a six off Meredith.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: