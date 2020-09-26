K L Rahul is probably no. 1 player in IPL 2020, says Gautam Gambhir

Kings XI Punjab captain and Karnataka star KL Rahul in his pursuit to best India captain Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore hit the first century of Indian Premier League 2020 on Thursday. Rahul finished his innings with an unbeaten 132 in a mere 69 balls to help his side set up a challenging total of 206/3.

West Indian legend Ian Bishop, on ESPNCricinfo’s T20 Timeout show, said, “The way he balanced his innings was great. I was sitting there watching those first 50 runs, and outside of the powerplay, I was thinking ‘geez, he is just settling there, not anchor it, but looking to balance it and I think he did that beautifully. Forget the chances, the way he accelerated towards the end, having batting that deep in the innings, I think it makes him a complete batsman.”

“This was a proper inning. Not even a single slog in the innings to be honest. That is what the quality of the man is. He can hit those cricketing shots and with that much of impact and that much strike rate, he shows what he is capable of, I have to agree with Ian Bishop that in IPL, he is probably the no. 1 player at the moment,” said Gautam Gambhir.

Kings XI Punjab are set to play against Rajasthan Royals on September 27.