Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breach of Code of Coduct

KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breach of IPL Code of Conduct

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 18 2020, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 23:10 ist
Kolkata Knight Riders player Rahul Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for breaching Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his side's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Sunday.

Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the Code of Conduct, the IPL said in a statement. The IPL did not, however, furnish the nature of the offence.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

KKR won the match via Super Over after the scores were tied at the end of the regulation 20 overs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL
IPL 2020
Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad

What's Brewing

'Covid new layer to gender equality in education issue'

'Covid new layer to gender equality in education issue'

'Tectonic fault line in Ladakh active, moving north'

'Tectonic fault line in Ladakh active, moving north'

Coronavirus spikes collide with public fatigue, apathy

Coronavirus spikes collide with public fatigue, apathy

This Trump painting may fetch $750,000 before election

This Trump painting may fetch $750,000 before election

Racism in the closet

Racism in the closet

 