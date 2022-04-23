Knights look to break losing streak | IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans: Team Analysis

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to break-their three-match losing streak and get their 2022 campaign back on track when they face a tough test in table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders

Strengths: A team with bowlers who have different skillsets and together they're capable to bowl in different phases whether it's during powerplay overs, middle overs, or slog overs with equal responsibility. Sunil Narine has been a pick of the bowlers for them this season consistently going for less than 4 runs per over. While Umesh Yadav is at the forefront picking wickets with his in-coming deliveries and Russell at the back end.

In the batting department after some cuts and changes in the 7 matches. Some batters have impressed a lot with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Aaron Finch. Theyplay according to the situation and know when to attack or to go after which bowler.

Weaknesses: Lack of batters alongside Aaron Finch has time and again brought their inexperienced middle order to bat in the initial few overs and to cover this weakness they often tweak their batting line-up.

Two bowlers which have been disappointing this season for them are Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy both have leaked runs at over 10 runs per over.

Team analysis of Gujarat Titans

Strengths: A team that bats, bowls and fields well though on paper an average team. They've been a revelation in their first season having won 5 out of their 6 matches. The batting department has been their mainstay reason being the middle order has batters that can catch up to the required rate while chasing and accelerate when setting up a total. Whether it's David Miller whose strike rate goes from 130 to 170 in the slog overs or Rahul Tewatia whose strike rate goes from 96 to 182 in the slog overs. Making it difficult for the bowlers to execute their plans.

In their bowling, they've extreme pace, swing, hit the deck, and Rashid Khan. They often put pressure on the opposition batters by picking wickets at regular intervals.

Weaknesses: Their number 3 batting slot has no takers; Vijay Shankar hasn't performed in the last 3 seasons with a strike rate of 102 while batting. He does not rotate the strike and eats up most of the deliveries.

With Hardik Pandya returning to the squad. They can try to play Gurkeerat Mann at three ahead of Shankar.

Impact player for KKR

Shreyas Iyer: A tactically adept captain, backs his bowlers when they're down and himself plays a fearless brand of cricket. Coming on the back of an impressive 85 against the Rajasthan Royals. He will be at it again against GT.

Impact player for GT

Rashid Khan: It has been two matches that Rashid is stuck on 99 wickets in the IPL. But the way he put his foot down and made sure the team crosses the line against CSK displays the temperament he possesses.

Head-to-head: Both teams haven't played each other yet.