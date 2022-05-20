Kohli, du Plessis shine as RCB beat GT by 8 wickets to stay alive in play-off race

Virat Kohli returned to form with a 54-ball 73 as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their final league match to stay alive in the IPL play-off race here on Thursday.

Chasing 169, Kohli, who struck eight boundaries and two sixes, and captain Faf du Plessis (44) laid the foundation with a 115-run stand. Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) provided the finishing touches as RCB romped home with eight balls remaining.

Earlier, skipper Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 62 to help GT post 168 for 5.

Besides Hardik, David Miller (34) and Wriddhiman Saha (31) also made useful contributions with the bat.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 168 for 5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 62 not out; Josh Hazzlewood 2/39).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 170 for 2 in 19.2 overs (Virat Kohli 73; Glenn Maxwell 40 not out; Rashid Khan 2/32).