Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for RCB's slow over-rate against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game on Sunday.

CSK scored 191 for four and then restricted RCB to 122 for nine, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25," a media release said.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," it further stated.

Sunday's defeat was RCB's first of the season.