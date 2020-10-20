KXIP need the magic once again | IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis

It's the Kings XI Punjab against the Delhi Capitals in match 38 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. We have all you need to know in our analysis.

The SWOT for KXIP

Strengths: The batting is looking very good. Captain KL Rahul is in superb form. Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran have also found their best touch. The batters from no. 5 onwards are yet to fire and Glenn Maxwell is overdue for some runs. On the positive side, Deepak Hooda showed some impressive batting at no. 6 in the last match.

Weaknesses: The bowling needs to get much better. The bowlers had reduced Mumbai to 96/4 in the last match but lost the plot thereafter. Ravi Bishnoi is the only KXIP bowler to get three wickets in a match in the team’s last four fixtures.

Opportunities: KXIP have made a remarkable turnaround and reached sixth place in the table. They are only four points away from the team in fourth place. Can they continue their improbable comeback?

Threats: Two excellent performances have lifted the team's morale. However, every single match remains a must-win clash. One loss would be enough to end their season.

The SWOT for DC

Strengths: The main bowlers have been exceptional. Captain Shreyas Iyer hasn't needed wickets from fifth bowler Marcus Stoinis. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have together got 31 wickets. They've got great support from Axar Patel and R Ashwin. Among bowlers who've played eight or more matches, Patel has the second-best economy rate.

Weaknesses: Shikhar Dhawan has come good at the right time with two fifties and one century but Rishabh Pant's injury has robbed the team of some firepower. Iyer has also not been able to get going in the last few matches. If Pant misses more matches, that could be a problem for DC.

Opportunities: DC are in prime position to finish the league stage in first place. However, they still need to figure out a formula to beat the Mumbai Indians. They'll definitely need it for the play-offs.

Threats: The injuries to key players remain a concern. The backups also need to be ready to suit up.

Head to head:

Matches played: 25

Kings XI Punjab: 14

Delhi Capitals: 11

Last five matches (most recent first):

Kings XI Punjab: W-W-L-L-L

Delhi Capitals: W-W-L-W-W

What happened in the reverse fixture?

It was the first tied match of the season. DC's Kagiso Rabada bowled the Super Over and kept the KXIP score to just two runs. Facing Mohammad Shami, DC chased down the target of three runs in two balls.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami, Anrich Nortje

Team news

Has Pant sufficiently recovered from his injury to take part? DC have announced that leg-spinner Pravin Dubey is the replacement for the injured Amit Mishra. Dubey is already in the UAE as a net bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. There are no injuries reported for KXIP.

Ground conditions

The sky will be hazy with a temperature of around 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be about 46% with light winds.

Impact player for KXIP

KL Rahul: He has become the first player to score 500+ runs in three consecutive seasons. The record highlights his incredible consistency in T20s. He is also the current season's leading run-scorer. Will it be enough to get them to the play-offs?

Impact player for DC

Kagiso Rabada: The speedster is the leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps at an average of 14.42 and an economy of 7.68. He is the key component in the DC machine.

