Liam Livingstone pulls out of IPL due to bubble fatigue

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 21 2021, 05:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 05:22 ist
England's Liam Livingstone. Credit: AFP Photo.

Rajasthan Royals' English recruit Liam Livingstone has pulled out of the IPL due to bio-bubble fatigue, his franchise announced on Tuesday.

Livingstone has flown back home late on Monday due to bubble fatigue "accumulated over the past year".

The franchise confirmed the development and said that it respects his decision and will continue supporting the cricketer in any way it can.

"Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can," the franchise said in a tweet.

RR had already lost Ben Stokes to a finger injury after their first game of the season. They are also without Jofra Archer for at least the initial phase of the tournament. Archer had undergone surgery on his hand and is back to training.

RR have so far played three matches and won one.

