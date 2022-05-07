LSG would want to seal play-off berth as soon as possible | IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR: Team Analysis

The Knight Riders take on the Super Giants in Match 53. Here is our analysis:

Team analysis for LSG

Strengths: What has worked very well for Lucknow is a squad packed with all-rounders who possess a variety of skills. Whether it's Jason Holder who can bowl at any stage of the innings or Marcus Stoinis who can bat anywhere, they have the players for every situation. Most of the batters have chipped in with runs throughout their campaign.

Ravi Bishnoi has also been very impressive in his performances.

Weaknesses: They haven't worked out their death-bowling yet. They often find themselves looking around for people to step up in the slog overs. Stoinis also hasn't fired consistently like the management would’ve wanted.

Team analysis for KKR

Strengths: The middle-order batters recently found runs and helped the team to win the last game. Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell seem to be in good nick.

Sunil Narine’s four overs are strong in every match and he's maintained a remarkable economy rate of 5.25. Tim Southee has also bowled well at the death.

Anukul Roy, in his first match for KKR, was impressive with some gutsy overs in the powerplay.

Weaknesses: The opening partnership has been a huge deficiency for KKR and they've tried every possible option. Aaron Finch has not inspired confidence so far and has got bogged down in the powerplay. Shubman Gill also needs to rediscover his touch from the early matches.

Impact player for LSG

Mohsin Khan: He has been the find of the season - a hit-the-deck bowler who bowls above 140kmph and can bring the ball back into the right-handers. He has got 8 wickets at an economy rate of 6.07 and bags a wicket every 10 balls.

Impact player for KKR

Umesh Yadav: In the powerplay, Umesh is ruthless with his swing. He also has brutal bouncers and searing yorkers. He has amassed 7 wickets at just 6.4 runs an over in the powerplay.

Head-to-head:

These teams haven’t played each other before.