Dhoni gifts Buttler his 200th IPL match jersey

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifts an elated Jos Buttler his 200th IPL match jersey

  • Oct 20 2020, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 18:44 ist
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals player Jos Buttler. Credit: PTI

It was not a good night for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He was playing his 200th IPL match, and Chennai Super Kings needed a win to stay alive in the race for a spot in IPL play-offs. But unfortunately, CSK ended up on the winning side as Rajasthan Royals romped home with a seven-wicket win. And Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 70 runs off 48 balls for Royals.

But that was not the only cause of celebration for Buttler.

Buttler is known to be an avid Dhoni fan. And 'Captain Cool' decided to make his star fan happy by gifting him his 200th match jersey. The gesture evoked a beautiful smile from the England wicket-keeper batsman.

Buttler flaunted the gift on his Instagram account and wrote, "Amazing memorabilia from this summer. Signed shirt from one of my heroes!"

Buttler in his tribute to Dhoni, on the latter's retirement, wrote, " A hero of mine and so many millions more all around the world. Congratulations on a quite incredible international career @mahi7781! An honour to have played against you"

The win propelled RR to fifth poisition in the points table while CSK slid to the bottom of the table.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
Jos Buttler
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
IPL 2020

