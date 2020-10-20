Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifts an elated Jos Buttler his 200th IPL match jersey

It was not a good night for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He was playing his 200th IPL match, and Chennai Super Kings needed a win to stay alive in the race for a spot in IPL play-offs. But unfortunately, CSK ended up on the winning side as Rajasthan Royals romped home with a seven-wicket win. And Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 70 runs off 48 balls for Royals.

But that was not the only cause of celebration for Buttler.

Buttler is known to be an avid Dhoni fan. And 'Captain Cool' decided to make his star fan happy by gifting him his 200th match jersey. The gesture evoked a beautiful smile from the England wicket-keeper batsman.

Buttler all smiles with a prized possession 😊😊#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/FoUtHUofYw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

Buttler flaunted the gift on his Instagram account and wrote, "Amazing memorabilia from this summer. Signed shirt from one of my heroes!"

Buttler in his tribute to Dhoni, on the latter's retirement, wrote, " A hero of mine and so many millions more all around the world. Congratulations on a quite incredible international career @mahi7781! An honour to have played against you"

The win propelled RR to fifth poisition in the points table while CSK slid to the bottom of the table.