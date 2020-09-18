MI have the edge in opener | IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis

T20 cricket’s biggest franchise tournament - the Indian Premier League -is back with its 13th edition. The tournament gets underway with its most celebrated rivalry taking centre stage at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It's the El Clásico of the IPL.

As the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings lock horns, some of the best T20 cricketers in the world will be battling but all eyes will be on one man, MS Dhoni. The CSK skipper will be in action for the first time since India’s exit from the Cricket World Cup last year and his retirement from international cricket on Aug. 15.

MI will be licking their lips at the sight of CSK. Over the years, MI have made a habit of beating CSK and last season, MI emerged triumphant four times. If we keep head to head stats aside and focus on the SWOT, the match could prove to be a fairly even contest.

CSK SWOT Analysis

Strengths: A spin-heavy bowling line-up tailor-made for the UAE pitches. As the tournament progresses, the pitches will get slower and lower and work in CSK’s favour. The batting of MS Dhoni makes or breaks this team.

Weaknesses: Ageing batsmen and absence of batting mainstay Suresh Raina. No left-hand batsman likely in the top six. Ageing legs and a lack of Raina will also affect fielding.

Opportunities: Murali Vijay or Ambati Rayudu could prove his worth in the No. 3 slot.

Threats: CSK is one of the strongest teams of the IPL but they tend to falter against MI.

MI SWOT Analysis

Strengths: A good mix of right-hand and left-hand batsmen in the top order. Reliable finishers in Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard. The legendary Rohit Sharma and the match-winner Jasprit Bumrah.

Weaknesses: A lack of quality spin options. Apart from Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav and Krunal Pandya appear to be the only spinners likely to get a go.

Opportunities: Rohit Sharma can improve his IPL record. He has just 7 fifties in the last three editions.

Threats: Absence of strike bowler Lasith Malinga. MI’s pace attack have revolved around him over the years. Not to forget that he was the difference between the two sides in last year’s final.

Team news

CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad is out of contention for the first match at least. He is yet to get retested after testing positive for Covid-19 and being quarantined. Gaikwad was the likely option to take Raina’s No. 3 slot in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar, who was also quarantined after a positive test, has recovered and will probably start.

There are no major injury or health concerns for MI and they are likely to field their strongest XI against their arch-rivals.

Head to Head record (including Champions League)

Matches played: 30

Mumbai Indians: 18

Chennai Super Kings: 12

Last five IPL matches (most recent first)

Mumbai Indians: W-W-W-T-L

Chennai Super Kings: L-W-L-L-W

Deccan Herald Dream XI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Shane Watson, Suryakumar Yadav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Imran Tahir, Rahul Chahar

Impact player for CSK:

Imran Tahir: With 26 wickets from 17 matches, Imran Tahir won last season's Purple Cap (player award for most wickets in an IPL season). If he clicks, he could be a real killjoy for MI fans.

Impact player for MI:

Jasprit Bumrah: The fast bowler has scalped with 57 wickets in the last three seasons. The world knows about his pinpoint yorkers and slower balls in the death overs, which can be game-changers.

Betting odds (bet 365)

Mumbai Indians: 8/11

Chennai Super Kings: 11/10

For other bets on the match, check oddschecker.com.