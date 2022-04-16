MI hopes for a 'ruthless' comeback | IPL 2022 MI vs LSG: Team Analysis

After eight years, since 2014, Mumbai Indians (MI) have again lost their first five matches in India Premier League 2022. While Lucknow Super Giants will be again looking to start their winning run after it was interrupted by Rajasthan Royals in their previous match, MI is looking to be ‘ruthless’ as their coach mentioned.

The 26th match of this season will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Mumbai Indians:

Strengths: The strike rate at which Rohit scored in the last two matches is a positive note for the team and him.

This season MI's middle order has consistently revived the team when the top order was blown out of the waters early in their innings. The middle order comprises an 18-year-old– Dewald Brevis, a 19-year-old - Tilak Varma, and a 31-year-old - Suryakumar Yadav.

Both Varma and Yadav have scored the bulk of the runs scored by MI this season till now. With Yadav, even striking at the rate of 204 in the last five overs for MI this season.

While their bowling this season lacking on all fronts barring a few exceptional bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah in the death overs has a wicket rate of 6.25 meaning thereby he picks a wicket every 6 balls in between 16 to 20 overs. A positive that has gone in favour of MI when they're looking to defend. He has been supported by Murugan Ashwin and Tymal Mills both of whom have an economy rate of 7.71 and 9.71 respectively.

Weaknesses: MI's management this season missed a few tricks by not bowling Jasprit Bumrah in the powerplay overs where he is at his best. Between 2018 and 2021, he bowled 446 balls in the powerplay and picking. In 2021, he bowled 120 balls and in this season in the 5 matches they've played he has only bowled 24 balls. Certainly, the wicket in powerplay helps the cause of the team which MI needs in abundance currently.

Kieron Pollard has been their Achilles heel for 2 years now. Barring the 2020 season where he came to the party. He hasn't looked like in a great nick ever since that season. This season too in the slog overs he has a strike rate of 127 and a dot ball percentage of 52.5. While earlier no one talked about this problem because they had Hardik and Krunal on their side. This season with both of them playing for different franchises, Pollard's problem has been magnified coupled with the team's dismissal at the start of the season.

While the road ahead for MI is a bit tricky, they should look to invest in a few players and can go ahead with Fabian Allen, Tim David, and Riley Meredith.

Team analysis of LSG:

Strengths: A team that has all their bases covered and crossed checked with bowlers who can wickets at the start, a gutsy leg spinner who befools opposition batters with his wrong ones to a batting line-up that bats till the ninth position.

With Marcus Stoinis back in the mix, and having some good scores behind him. He further bolsters the team, having averaged 40 and scored at a strike rate of 139 in the last 3 years.

Dushmantha Chameera with the new ball has been sensational with a dot ball percentage of 46.67.

Weaknesses: "Too many cooks spoil the broth" as said by George Gascoigne has stood true for LSG's management and captain KL Rahul. With so many bowling and batting options available. They've often mistimed their selection of bowler or batter.

KL Rahul has himself fallen prey to playing a role of an anchor and inhibiting his instincts. This further puts pressure on Quinton de Kock and other batters to follow.

Impact player for MI:

Jasprit Bumrah: When Jasprit Bumrah is bowling not many can even see the ball, let alone hit it to the boundary. The backbone of MI's bowling for a long time. He always leaves his mark on the game whenever he plays.

Impact player for LSG:

Marcus Stoinis: In the Big Bash League he opens the batting while playing for Australia he bats in the middle order and in the previous match he came in as a pinch hitter. A multi-talented player, who in the last 3 years has scored at a strike rate of 177 in the slog overs is a player to watch out for.

Head-to-head: Both teams haven't played each other yet.

Check out the latest videos from DH: