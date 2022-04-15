MI in rebuilding mode, you will see great players coming out in few years: Suryakumar Yadav

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav urged one and all to show some patience with an out of sorts five-time champions Mumbai Indians as it currently undergoing a transition phase which will yield results in coming seasons.

MI have already lost their first five matches and it is now near impossible for them to get back into the reckoning for play-offs as they would need to win at least eight of the remaining nine games.

"As you have seen, it is a fresh auction and we are building this team for the next three-four years, coming a few years down the line, you will see some great players coming out from this team," Surya said at the virtual pre-match press conference which was an indicator that MI's current season could well be over even before it reaches mid-phase of the league. In a bold gamble at the IPL mega auction, MI think-tank have spent Rs 8-crore on English star pacer Jofra Archer despite his unavailability for the season, while it let go their left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

Their bowling has lost the sting in absence of the Kiwi pacer and the spin duo of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya.

They workload has come heavily on Jasprit Bumrah as the likes of Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat have looked pedestrian. Surya cited emergence of young South African batter Dewald Brevis and young left-handed batter Tilak Varma to prove his point.

"There have been a lot of positives, not only a few; you can see Dewald (Brevis), Tilak (Varma), and many more new faces," he added.

No need to press panic button

The record five-time champions are still in search of their first win of the season as they languish at the bottom of the table, yet to open their account after five matches.

But Surya said they're not a team to press the panic button.

"We are playing some good cricket from game one and there is no situation like panicking for a team like MI. We have been following good processes in the past few years and we are just sticking to it.

"If we just keep doing it, we will eventually get our first win and we just have to keep working hard towards our goal together, which we are doing in practice sessions, and that is about it," he added.

Asked whether seniors in the team should take more responsibility, he said: "Everyone is trying their best, no one actually gets out like that, I mean it is all about a few games and the way they are playing, the way they have been putting hard work in the practice sessions, I am sure it is going to come on," he added.

So how does Surya motivate his teammates? "Everyone around is motivated already, I don't need to push anyone. If you play for Mumbai Indians, that self motivation is always there."

After his comeback from injury, Surya has been in good form and he said sticking to what he loves doing has reflected on his performances.

"And speaking about myself, I have been just sticking to what I love doing, doing the same thing during practice sessions and it is reflecting on the game. I am really happy about it," he said.

Flexible to bat anywhere

For the past two years, Surya has been batting at No 3, but this season he is seen batting lower down the order -- at four and five.

"That is a management's call, but like I have always said, I am always flexible to bat at any position, be it three, four, five or six. The number doesn't matter to me, what matters is what I can do in that situation," he signed off.

