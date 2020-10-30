MI stand in DC's play-off path | IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: SWOT Analysis

In the first of two Saturday clashes, the Delhi Capitals take on the Mumbai Indians in match 51 of the IPL at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The SWOT for DC

Strengths: The bowling has been the biggest strength. Kagiso Rabada is the season's leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets. He has been well supported by Anrich Nortje who has 15 scalps. R Ashwin and Axar Patel have played their part.

Weaknesses: The batting has become weaker as the tournament has progressed. Regular opener Prithvi Shaw's inconsistency caused him to be dropped in favour of Ajinkya Rahane but their opening issues remain. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer often get out playing too many shots. Even captain Shreyas Iyer is struggling to get runs.

Opportunities: If DC wins this fixture, they will reach 16 points and should be through to the play-offs.

Threats: There has been a dramatic drop in Delhi's form. It looks like they peaked too early and have lost their way. They still have two difficult clashes, so they need to regroup and fast.

The SWOT for MI

Strengths: The best attack of the season has Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar. Kieron Pollard too has bowled well when needed.

Weaknesses: No apparent weaknesses but they can be beaten by committed teams as was shown recently.

Opportunities: They've qualified for the play-offs. This is the perfect time to rest and rotate players while preparing for the next round of matches.

Threats: The team has been weakened without Rohit Sharma but they remain the favourites to defend their title.

Head to head:

Matches played: 25

Delhi Capitals: 12

Mumbai Indians: 13

Last five matches (most recent first):

Delhi Capitals: L-L-L-W-W

Mumbai Indians: W-L-W-L-W

What happened in the reverse fixture?

Quinton de Kock’s man of the match performance propelled MI to a five-wicket win.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah

Team news

No injury updates reported from either camp.

Ground conditions

The sky will be hazy with the temperature around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be about 37% with light winds.

Impact player for DC

Kagiso Rabada: Against SRH, he went wicketless for the first time in 26 matches. The last time Rabada was out of luck was in 2017. For now, he can take comfort in the fact that he is still the Purple Cap holder.

Impact player for MI

Jasprit Bumrah: He is closing in on Rabada in the wickets race. His variations and toe-crushing yorkers can overcome the best of batsmen.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 3.30 PM IST.