Mohit's father passes away; DC players pay respect

Mohit's father passes away; Delhi Capitals players wear black armband to pay respect

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Nov 05 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 21:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma has left for home following the death of his father ahead of his side's Indian Premier League Qualifiers 1 against Mumbai Indians here on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals players wore black armbands during the match as a mark of respect for Mohit's father.

The 32-year-old played just one match this season, against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, and took one wicket. Delhi Capitals won the match via Super Over.

He was India's one of the unlikely stars in the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mohit Sharma
Cricket
IPL
IPL 2020
Delhi Capitals

What's Brewing

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

A burst of cosmic radio waves within our galaxy!

A burst of cosmic radio waves within our galaxy!

This Tokyo 'clinic' treats old, worn stuffed toys

This Tokyo 'clinic' treats old, worn stuffed toys

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

 